Kanwar Yatra begins, over 50 million devotees expected; Haridwar ramps up security

The annual Shravan Kanwar Yatra commenced on Thursday amid elaborate security arrangements, with millions of devotees arriving in Haridwar to collect holy water from the Ganga to offer at Shiva temples in their native places on Shivratri. Authorities have deployed more than 6,000 police personnel and central paramilitary forces across Haridwar, Rishikesh and other major pilgrimage routes to ensure the smooth conduct of the two-week-long yatra.

'Kanwariyas' and others take a holy dip in the Ganga river during the annual 'Kanwar Yatra', at Har Ki Pauri, in Haridwar, Uttarakhand. (PTI)

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Also read: Devotees participate in Kanwar Yatra festivities in Haridwar as holy month of Shravan begins

Over 50 million devotees expected during two-week pilgrimage

CCTV cameras, drones and dedicated control rooms have been set up to monitor the movement of devotees and maintain law and order. The mela administration expects more than 50 million devotees during the yatra, which will continue from July 30 to August 11. The entire mela area has been divided into 18 super zones, 40 zones and 141 sectors. Assistant superintendents of police have been appointed in charge of the super zones, while circle officers, inspectors and station house officers will supervise the zones and sectors. Police said decorated Kanwars exceeding 12 feet in height will not be permitted.

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{{^usCountry}} Sound levels of DJ systems have been capped at 75 decibels, and only devotional and religious songs will be allowed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sound levels of DJ systems have been capped at 75 decibels, and only devotional and religious songs will be allowed. {{/usCountry}}

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