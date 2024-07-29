Kanwar Yatra: Ghaziabad schools closed till August 2, police security heightened | Check details

All schools in Ghaziabad will remained closed from July 29 to August 2 due to the Kanwar Yatra, as per an order issued by the district magistrate (DM). Officials said with the start of the Sawan month on July 22 and Shivratri on August 2, a large number of Shiv devotees will be transporting 'holy water' from Haridwar to various states, including Rajasthan, Haryana, and Delhi, via the Ghaziabad border. Kanwariyas carry holy water collected from Ganga River in Haridwar during Kanwar Yatra near Nandgram on Ghaziabad-Delhi-Meerut road. (Sakib Ali/HT)

To ensure the safe completion of the Kanwar Yatra, even small and light vehicles have been completely banned, officials added.

“Keeping in mind the movement and safety of children and buses in schools of Ghaziabad district, all primary/upper primary schools and all secondary schools (CBSE/ICSE etc.) will remain completely closed from July 29 to August 2,” said DM Indra Vikram Singh.

Officials further said all schools have been directed to strictly comply with the order.

The Ghaziabad Police has intensified security in some areas of the district and imposed more traffic curbs after a car allegedly hit some Kanwariyas in Muradnagar, who then thrashed the driver and vandalised the vehicle, news agency PTI reported on Sunday.

The Kanwariyas later blocked a stretch of the Delhi-Meerut Expressway, on which the incident took place, and created a ruckus, resulting in a traffic jam, an official told PTI.

Two companies of Provincial armed constabulary (PAC) have been deployed at Ganga canal bridge of Muradnagar town, adjacent to Rawali road, and security has been beefed up in other areas of the district as well in view of the sensitive situation after the incident, said Ghaziabad commissioner of police Ajay Kumar Mishra.

Mishra also said all schools and institutes in Ghaziabad district will remain closed from July 29 to August 2 as movement of their buses and vehicles will not be allowed on the roads due to anticipated increase in movement of Kanwariyas.

The Kanwar Yatra will end on August 2 with the observance of Sawan Shivratri when Kanwariyas will perform 'jalabhishek' by offering holy water to Lord Shiva.

(With inputs from PTI)