Kanwariyas pelted with stones near Shahnoori mosque in UP's Bareilly

PTI | | Posted by Sreelakshmi B
Jul 23, 2023 07:29 PM IST

The kanwariyas were on their way to Budaun to get water from the Ganga River when the incident occurred.

A group of kanwariyas was pelted with stones near a mosque in Jogi Nawada area here on Sunday, police said.

Kanwariyas (Shiva devotees) carrying metal pots filled with water from the Ganges River during their annual Kanwar Yatra, in Prayagraj on Sunday. (ANI)

Around 12 of them got injured in the pelting and were admitted to a hospital.

The kanwariyas were on their way to Budaun to get water from the Ganga River when the incident occurred near the Shahnoori mosque.

According to police, the kanwariyas staged a protest in the area demanding action against their attackers.

Additional District Magistrate (City) R D Pandey said situation is normal and police force has been deployed in the area.

