Kapil Sibal's question to EC over PM Modi's 'terrorism' remarks in Karnataka

Reacting to the Election Commission of India's notice to Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar seeking “empirical evidence” for allegations made by the party of corruption against the Bharatiya Janata Party government in the state, Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Sunday asked why the poll panel did not seek proof from Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his ‘backdoor political negotiations with those linked to terrorism’ comments. Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal,(PTI file)

The EC, taking note of a complaint by the BJP filed a day earlier, on Saturday asked for proof regarding claims made in a Congress ad titled ‘Corruption Rate Card’, in which it gave the amounts allegedly charged as bribes for appointments, transfers and government deals.

"EC : Seeks proof from Congress for graft claims against BJP. What about : Seeking proof from PM when he accused Congress of " backdoor political negotiations “ with those linked to terrorism ! Is it that EC dare not seek proof from PM ?” Sibal tweeted.

The Karnataka Congress has filed a police complaint against Modi for accusing the party of shielding terrorism for the sake of vote-bank during a poll rally in Karnataka on Friday.

The complaint filed at Bengaluru’s High Grounds police station sought action against the prime minister under relevant sections of the Representation of People Act, the Indian Penal Code and other provisions of law.

On Friday, Modi began the first leg of his three-day campaign blitz for the May 10 Karnataka assembly election with a scathing attack on the Congress, accusing it of “kneeling” before terrorism to save its vote bank as he referred to the protests against the release of controversial film ‘The Kerala Story’.

“The Kerala Story film is based on a terror conspiracy. It shows the ugly truth of terrorism and exposes terrorists’ design. Congress is opposing the film made on terrorism and standing with terror tendencies. The Congress has shielded terrorism for vote bank,” the PM said while addressing the rally.

“The BJP has always been tough on terrorism. But whenever there is an action taken against terrorism, Congress develops a stomachache. Today, the whole world is worried about terrorism. We have suffered from this for a long time. Terrorism is anti-humanity, anti-human values and anti-development. I am surprised that for the sake of its vote bank, Congress has surrendered before terror. Can such a party protect Karnataka and its civilians in any way. Under the climate of terror, the industries here, the IT industry, farmers, and rich culture and heritage here will be destroyed,” Modi said.

The Congress, however, was involved in “backdoor political bargaining” with people that had a proclivity with terror groups, he alleged, adding that “people of Karnataka must be cautious about the Congress.”

