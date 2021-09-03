Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Karnataka: 19-year-old receives both doses of Covishield vaccine in a gap of two
Karnataka: 19-year-old receives both doses of Covishield vaccine in a gap of two

The health officials kept  Arun under observation for four hours. Usually, the beneficiary is monitored for any adverse effects for 30 following the injection.
PUBLISHED ON SEP 03, 2021 03:54 PM IST
Arun is still required to get the following dose of the vaccine in a stipulated time of 84 days, Nandakumar has said.

A 19-year-old in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district has been administered two doses of the Covishield vaccine in a gap of two minutes, according to a report by news agency PTI. As of Thursday, KB Arun who hails from Kootelu in the Sullia taluk, has not shown any adverse effects. Health officials are still keeping a close eye at home since Wednesday.

Arun is reported to be a daily wage worker. He went for his first dose of vaccine against Covid-19 at a Duggalakda High School in Sullia taluk which was reportedly crowded due to the ongoing mega drive. The health officials kept him under observation for four hours. Usually, the beneficiary is monitored for any adverse effects for 30 following the injection.

As per the report, Arun received his first dose of the jab. He waited in the room for some time when he was given a second dose by the same staff unaware that he had already received the jab, news agency PTI reported.

The confusion occurred as the youth did not leave the room after getting vaccinated, explained Sullia Taluk health officer Dr B Nandakumar. Arun is claimed to be under the impression that two doses of the jab are required for travel and the nurse also failed to recognise him.

Arun is still required to get the following dose of the vaccine in a stipulated time of 84 days, Nandakumar has said.

coronavirus covid-19 covid-19 vaccine
