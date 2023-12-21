Karnataka: 28-year-old Dalit man assaulted for refusing to participate in campaign

At least five Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers were booked for the alleged assault of a 28-year-old Dalit man during the Charwaka Co-operative Society’s election campaign, police said on Wednesday. A 28-year-old Dalit man was allegedly assaulted for refusing to participate in an election campaign in Dakshina Kannada district. (Representational use)

According to police, the incident took place on December 17 night, when the victim, identified as Manohar, a resident of Charwaka village in Dakshina Kannada district was allegedly attacked by a group of men after he refused to participate in the campaign for a candidate supported by the BJP.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

The accused identified as Ganesh Udanaka, Radhakrishna Mudua, Akhil Bommoshlik, Umesh Biroshlik, and Yashodhar Biroshlik (all aged between 25-35), allegedly visited Manohar’s house to question him about why he didn’t turn up for the campaign and assaulted him with sticks, the police said.

After the incident, Manohar, who sustained injuries in the assault, was admitted to the government hospital in Puttur for medical treatment.

“Soon after receiving the complaint, we registered a case against four people under sections 323 (voluntarily hurt), 324 (hurting with a dangerous weapon), 504 (intentional insult), 506 (threatening with life), 447 (criminal trespass), 143 (unlawful assembly), 147 (rioting) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and the Prevention of Atrocities SC/ST Act,” said Kadaba police sub-inspector Abhinandan.

“We have arrested Akhil Bommalike, and a search is on to nab the other four, who absconded after the case was registered,” he added.

BJP MLA from Puttur Ashok Kumar Rai visited the 28-year-old victim on Tuesday and expressed concern about the incident. Rai said there is need for a thorough police investigation to ascertain whether the attack was politically motivated or driven by personal reasons.