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Karnataka announces half-day office closure near Vidhana Soudha on June 3 for DK Shivakumar's oath ceremony

Government offices located in the vicinity of the Legislature and Vidhana Soudha will remain closed on the afternoon on June 3.

Updated on: Jun 02, 2026 03:12 pm IST
ANI |
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The Karnataka government declared a half-day holiday on June 3 for State government officers and staff working at the Vidhana Soudha, Vikasa Soudha, and the Multi-Storeyed Building on June 3 in view of the swearing-in ceremony of Chief Minister-designate DK Shivakumar.

Karnataka state Congress President DK Shivakumar greets after he was elected leader of the legislature party, during the Congress legislature party meeting at Vidhana Soudha, in Bengaluru.(PTI)

According to a notification issued by the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (DPAR), the oath-taking ceremony will be held at 4:05 PM on June 3 at the Karnataka Legislature premises. A large gathering of dignitaries, elected representatives, party leaders, and members of the public is expected to attend the event.

The government stated that the decision was taken to facilitate security arrangements, traffic management, and the smooth conduct of the ceremony. Authorities anticipate heavy vehicular movement and crowd congestion in and around the Vidhana Soudha precincts.

Consequently, government offices located in the vicinity of the Legislature and Vidhana Soudha will remain closed on the afternoon on June 3.

The order was issued by the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms in the name of the Governor of Karnataka.

Earlier, Siddaramaiah met party leaders in Delhi, while Karnataka Congress MLA Priyank Kharge also met Mallikarjun Kharge amid speculation regarding his role in the new cabinet.

Further details on the final cabinet structure are expected following the conclusion of the high-level discussions.

 
karnataka siddaramaiah dk shivakumar
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Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Home / India News / Karnataka announces half-day office closure near Vidhana Soudha on June 3 for DK Shivakumar's oath ceremony
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