Karnataka announces relief package for BPL families which lost members to Covid

Karnataka chief minister B S Yediyurappa on Monday said all those families under the Below Poverty Line (BPL) that lost their earning or adult members to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) will be given a relief package of ₹1 lakh, news agency PTI reported.

"Due to Covid-19, many families are in trouble. Keeping this in mind, we have decided to give ₹1 lakh to each of such members of BPL families which lost their adult members," he said, adding that the benefits of the package will reach around 25,000 to 30,000 families.

The initiative will cost the state exchequer between ₹250 crore and ₹300 crore, Yediyurappa said.

As many as 32,913 people have died due to Covid-19 in Karnataka till Sunday. The state recorded 125 deaths and 7,810 fresh cases of the virus in a 24-hours-span on Sunday, taking the total infection tally to over 27.65 lakh, according to the state health department.

Karnataka currently has 1,80,835 active cases of Covid-19 whereas the total recoveries stand at 25,51,365 after as many as 18,648 people were declared free of Covid-19 virus on Sunday, the health department data showed.

Meanwhile, the state government announced it will relax its Covid-19 lockdown from June 14 in all but 11 districts. The existing lockdown rules will continue in these districts as they have a high test-positivity rate.

The districts are Chikkamagaluru, Davangere, Mysuru, Hassan, Chamarajanagara, Mandya, Dakshina Kannada, Bengaluru Rural, Shivamogga, Belagavi and Kodagu.

It was also announced that night curfew will be in effect from 7pm to 5am in all other districts and the weekend curfew will be in effect from 7pm on Friday till 5am on Monday starting June 14.

