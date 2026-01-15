The Karnataka government on Wednesday granted permission to Lokayukta Police to probe Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) chairman HV Rajeev in connection with the high-profile land allotment case involving chief minister Siddaramaiah, officials aware of the details said. Karnataka approves probe against ex-MUDA chief

According to officials, the state urban development department approved the sanction sought by the Lokayukta Police, nearly seven months after it was filed. The request, submitted as part of the ongoing MUDA investigation, had been pending clearance. Following consultations, the Law Department placed the matter before the state cabinet, which ultimately cleared the proposal on Wednesday, officially allowing the Lokayukta to proceed with the investigation against Rajeev, they added.

With the sanction now in place, the likelihood of a charge sheet being filed against HV Rajeev has increased, officials indicated. “The government has granted permission after due legal scrutiny. This will enable the Lokayukta police to move forward as per law,” a senior official familiar with the decision told HT on Wednesday.

The MUDA case has already generated intense political debate, particularly because allegations have been leveled against chief minister Siddaramaiah in connection with land allotments.

The case pertains to a land deal involving a 3.16 acre plot, which was gifted to Siddaramaiah’s wife BM Parvathi by her brother Mallikarjuna Swamy in 2010. MUDA illegally developed the land between 2011-13, following which Parvathi , in 2014, sought compensation. In 2017, MUDA agreed to compensate her, and she was given 14 plots in 2022. The complainants argue that the compensatory land, provided under MUDA’s 50:50 scheme, was far more valuable than the original land.

Meanwhile, proceedings related to the Lokayukta’s ‘B report’ in the same case have reached a critical stage. The Special Court for MPs and MLAs in Bengaluru has completed hearings on the petition challenging the ‘B report’ filed by the Lokayukta investigation officer against Siddaramaiah and three others. The court has reserved its order for January 22.

The objection petition was filed by social activist Snehamayi Krishna, who argued that the ‘B report’ was flawed and sought further investigation. On Tuesday, the court heard detailed arguments from both sides before reserving its verdict. During the hearing, the Special Public Prosecutor appearing for the Lokayukta submitted certain documents related to the final report in a sealed cover.

The court also directed that former MUDA commissioner GT Dinesh Kumar, who is currently in judicial custody in connection with the case, was produced before it on January 17.