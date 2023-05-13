Karnataka polls: JD(S) leading in less than 20 seats, show early trends

More than an hour-and-a-half after counting in the Karnataka assembly elections, early trends indicate that the Janata Dal (Secular) is leading in 19 seats, even as the Congress leads 95 seats and the BJP 61.

Exit polls predicted a close contest between the Congress and the BJP, even though most pollsters gave the edge to the former, with the JD(S) likely to play kingmaker.

The majority mark in the 224-seat assembly is 113. The Election Commission of India’s website had, as of this story being published, released trends for 180 seats.

In the keenly watched Old Mysuru region, the bastion of the JD(S), early trends suggest that the Congress has taken the lead.

The BJP’s CP Yogeshwara is leading in the Channapatna seat against former chief minister and JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy, who won the same contest in 2018, by a margin of 21,530 votes.

In Hassan constituency, JD(S) candidate HP Swaroop leads by 100 votes against BJP’s Preetham Gowda.

In Kolar, JD(S) candidate CMR Shrinath leads, while the Congress and BJP candidates trail.

JDS candidate HD Revanna took the lead against Congress Shreyas M Patil from the Holenarasipura constituency.

Meanwhile, amid reports of the BJP and Congress approaching the JD(S) for a post-poll alliance in the event of a hung assembly, Kumaraswamy on Saturday said neither party contacted him.

“I don’t have much hope after the exit polls. I will accept the people’s mandate. The leaders of the Congress are already prepared. It was said we might win 15-20 seats. What demands can I keep, then? Let’s wait and see,” he said.