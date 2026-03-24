The Karnataka assembly on Monday passed a bill against hate crimes in the name of “honour and tradition”, laying down legal protections for adults choosing their partners and expanding the scope of punishable acts beyond physical violence. Karnataka assembly passes bill to curb hate crimes, protect couples

The bill, titled the Karnataka Freedom of Choice in Marriage and Prevention and Prohibition of Crimes in the Name of Honour and Tradition Bill, 2026, was approved by voice vote following a debate in the state assembly.

Introducing the bill, law and parliamentary affairs minister HK Patil said it was meant to confront social practices that lead to violence against couples. “This is a bill aimed at bringing social change and, in a way, enabling a social revolution,” he said.

According the bill, consent between two adults is sufficient for marriage and does not require approval from families or communities.

“It is hereby declared that any two persons, otherwise eligible for marriage, have the right to marry any person of their choice without any hindrance from anyone, including the parents and family members of both persons,” the bill says. “All persons shall have the right of autonomy over their own lives, including the right to liberty, freedom of expression and the right to marry a person of their choice.”

While couples may choose to formally declare their consent before a district authority, the law clarifies that such a step is optional.

The legislation broadens the definition of “crimes in the name of honour or tradition” to include social and economic retaliation. Actions such as forcing couples or their families to leave their homes, denying access to markets or places of worship, cutting off employment or trade, and preventing children from attending school are treated as offences.

It also criminalises symbolic acts used to stigmatise couples, including conducting symbolic disownment rituals against living individuals and coercing couples into accepting false familial identities. “Whoever causes death through any means or commits any such act that results in death of a couple or either of them or any person in the name of ‘honour’ shall be punished with minimum imprisonment for a term of five years,” the bill says.

Causing grievous harm attracts at least three years’ imprisonment along with fines that may extend to ₹3 lakh. It also prohibits gatherings of five or more people organised to oppose marriages on caste or community grounds, with participation punishable by up to five years in jail.

As per the bill, the state is required to provide protection to couples facing threats.

The legislation states: “The police, on receiving such a complaint or request for protection, shall immediately and not exceeding six hours, provide protection and safety measures to the said persons...”

It also mandates the creation of safe houses across districts: “The state government shall establish safety residences (safe houses) in every district headquarters for persons whose rights under section 3 of the Act are at risk. These safe houses shall provide adequate security for the protection of these couples with due regard to their privacy”.

Opposition members backed the intent, but questioned the legislation’s effectiveness. Leader of Opposition R Ashok said, “There are many honour killings happening in the old Mysore region, and the legislation being introduced is a good development. But, just bringing a bill is not enough. What is the alternative to the caste system? What is the punishment for those who commit the murder? What is the real use of the law?”

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Suresh Kumar said, “The provision of five years’ imprisonment for those who commit honour killings is already in the new criminal law ‘Indian Code of Law’ (BNS).

Responding to the criticism, Patil said the legislation introduces reporting requirements and monitoring by district authorities.