Karnataka: BJP leader rakes up population bill debate

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader in Karnataka has once again raised the debate over bringing a legislation for population control in the state on the lines of Uttar Pradesh, which is ruled by the saffron party.

Bharati Shetty, BJP’s member of legislative council, on Tuesday claimed: “Justice should be the same for all and for that only those with two children should get all the facilities of the government.”

The leader had raised the topic during the zero hour of the state’s Upper House a day ago.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Shetty claimed bringing such a bill would ensure “everyone get an equal share of government benefits and that they won’t be skewed towards those who with bigger families”.

The Basavaraj Bommai-led BJP government, however, has not made any formal move to pursue the proposal for a bill on population control.

Though, there have been voices in support of such a bill from within the BJP, especially since the saffron outfit’s win in four of the five states that went to the polls last month.

In July last year, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath had unveiled a population policy from 2021 to 2030 that aims to bring the birth rate down to 2.1 per thousand population by 2026 and 1.9 by 2030.

“Let them bring in population control. No one objects. It has to happen. No one will object to this,” Ramalinga Reddy, the working president of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), told HT on Tuesday.