Karnataka BJP Yuva Morcha worker death: CM Bommai says, 'Won’t spare cultprits'

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai in a late-night address to the media on Wednesday said that the culprits involved in the killing of state BJP Yuva morcha worker Praveen Nettaru will be nabbed soon. Stating that no such elements will be spared, the chief minister said a task force of commandos will be trained along with an intelligence wing - that will specifically look after such elements.

He added that the state government will form a “commando force with special training, intelligence, ammunition, resources to go after anti-national and terror groups conspiring to disrupt the peace and stir communal tensions in the state".

Bommai has also cancelled the 'Janotsava' celebrations over the completion of a year of the state government's formation in view of this issue.

On late Tuesday evening, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Yuva Morcha worker Praveen Nettaru was hacked to death with lethal weapons by unidentified people on a bike in Bellare, Dakshina Kannada.

Soon after the incident, several BJP workers raised slogans of "We want justice" and protested the killing of the BJP Yuva Morcha worker in Bellare and Puttur.

Earlier, Bommai had expressed his deep condolences to the family members of the BJP leader and had assured them that justice will be served soon.

“The barbaric killing of our party activist Praveen Nettaru from Dakshina Kannada district is condemnable. The perpetrators of such a heinous act will be arrested soon and punished under the law. May Praveen's soul rest in peace. May God bless his family with the strength to bear this pain. Om Shanti,” Bommai had tweeted on Tuesday.