Karnataka bus strike from today, public transport likely to be affected

Under the banner of Karnataka State Road Transport Employees League, workers of Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC), Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), North Western Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC) and North Eastern Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NEKRTC), have given a call for an indefinite strike from Wednesday citing state government’s failure to implement salary system under the 6th pay commission for the workers of road transportation corporation. The strike is likely to affect public transport in the state.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Karnataka transport strike from Wednesday:

1. Karnataka chief minister B S Yediyurappa appealed to road transportation corporation workers not to hold the strike. “We have fulfilled eight out of your (workers) nine demands. We have to work together for the welfare of the people. Without giving room for the government to take strict measures, drop the strike and cooperate with the administration,” CM Yediyurappa said on Tuesd.

2. The Karnataka government has warned of strict action against the workers if the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) restrictions are not followed. "There are Covid-19 restrictions in place and a notification has already been issued under the Disaster Management Act stating that people cannot gather in groups. If it is violated, action will be taken under the act, also IPC, police act among others," state chief secretary Kumar said. "Their demand for implementation of the sixth pay commission report, and thereby give them the salary on par with the government employees, cannot be accepted," Kumar added.

3. With the aim to reduce inconvenience of the general public, the state government has made alternative arrangements for transport by roping in private operators. The government has also deployed more trains to places like Kalaburagi, Belagavi, Hubballi, Mysuru among others.

4. The state government has also allowed the state road transport corporation to hire private buses and school buses for transportation, according to news agency ANI.

5. The government has also said that strict action will be taken against autos and cabs if they charge higher fares taking advantage of the transport strike. Keeping in account the same, the government has issued a notification fixing cab and bus fares.

