Karnataka by-elections similar to Test series of Indian cricket team led by Virat Kohli: Chidambaram

Former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram on Tuesday said the lesson of the 4-1 victory in the parliamentary and assembly bypolls in Karnataka is that the alliance has turned out beneficial.

“The 4-1 win in the Karnataka by-elections is similar to the Test series of Indian cricket team led by Virat Kohli. Lesson to be learnt: Alliance has turned out to be beneficial,” Chidambaram tweeted.

The senior Congress leader’s remarks came after the Karnataka ruling coalition Janata Dal-Secular and Congress took lead in two seats each in the vote count for the three Lok Sabha and two assembly seats.

According to early trends at 9.45 a.m., the Bharatiya Janata Party was expected to hold on to its Shimoga seat but might lose the Bellary seat where its trailing by over one lakh votes.

The JD-S was leading over BJP in Ramanagara and Mandya, while the Congress was leading in Jamkhandi and Bellary.

Counting of votes began at 8 a.m. in Bellary (reserved), Mandya and Shimoga Lok Sabha seats and Jamkhandi and Ramanagara assembly seats for the polling held on November 3.

Prior to the bypolls, the JD-S held Ramanagara and Mandya seats, while the Congress Jamakhandi and the BJP Bellary and Shimoga.

First Published: Nov 06, 2018 12:55 IST