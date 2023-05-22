All 9 ministers in Karnataka Cabinet crorepatis, have cases: ADR report

All nine ministers in the 2023 Karnataka Cabinet have declared criminal cases against themselves and all of them are “crorepatis”, a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) said on Monday.

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah and nine ministers were sworn-in on Saturday in Bengaluru. (PTI)

Deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar has the highest declared assets while Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s son Priyank Kharge has the lowest.

Chief minister Siddaramaiah and nine ministers were sworn-in on Saturday in Bengaluru. The other ministers are- G Parameshwara, MB Patil, KH Muniyappa, KJ George, Satish Jarkiholi, Ramalinga Reddy and BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan.

“The average assets of 9 ministers analysed is ₹229.27 crore. The minister with the highest declared total assets is D K Shivakumar from Kanakapura constituency with assets worth ₹1413.80 crore. The minister with the lowest declared total assets is Priyank Kharge from Chittapur (SC) constituency with assets worth ₹16.83 crore. All 9 ministers have declared liabilities out of which the minister with the highest liabilities is D K Shivakumar of Kanakapura constituency with ₹265.06 crores of liabilities,” the ADR report said.

Shedding light on the Karnataka Cabinet ministers’ education qualification the report said, “3 (33%) Ministers have declared their educational qualification to be between 8th pass and 12th pass, while 6 (67%) Ministers have declared having an educational qualification of graduate and above. 5 (56%) ministers have declared their age to be between 41 and 60 years while 4 (44%) ministers have declared their age to be between 61 and 80 years.”