Karnataka Cabinet expansion: No berth for Congress defector Munirathna

Karnataka chief minister B S Yediyurappa on Wednesday finalised and sent seven names to Raj Bhavan as new ministers are set to take oath today. Umesh Katti, Arvind Limbavalli, Murugesh Nirani, C P Yogeshwar, S Angara, MTB Nagaraju and R Shankar are being accommodated in the cabinet, while the omission of Munirathna, who defected from the Congress and won bypolls from RR Nagar seat.

After Yediyurappa received the consent of the party high command to expand his cabinet, hectic camping followed as there were nearly 24 aspirants.

In the 224-member Karnataka assembly, there are 2 vacancies with the BJP having 119 members plus the support of three independents. The Congress has 67 MLA's while the JDS has 33. Among those who crossed over from Congress and JDS who are waiting to be inducted include Raja Rajeshwari Nagar MLA Munirathna as well as Vidhana Parishat members MTB Nagaraju and R Shankar.

CM Yediyurappa on Sunday night had said that the cabinet expansion and the oath-taking ceremony would take place on Wednesday (January 13) afternoon.