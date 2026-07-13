Karnataka civil service chairman suspended over ‘illegal selection’ of daughters

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on Monday suspended Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) Chairman Shivashankarappa S Sahukar over allegations that he facilitated the illegal selection of his two daughters as Industrial Extension Officers.

The Governor further directed that the senior-most member of the Commission discharge the functions of the KPSC chairman until further orders. (PTI)

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Gehlot also recommended to the President that the matter be referred to the Supreme Court under Article 317(1) of the Constitution for an inquiry into the allegations, according to news agency PTI.

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Suspension necessary for investigation: Governor

The Governor further directed that the senior-most member of the Commission discharge the functions of the KPSC chairman until further orders, saying the suspension was necessary to ensure a fair and impartial investigation.

"The Hon'ble Governor has recommended to the President of India to make reference to the Supreme Court of India under Article 317(1) of the Constitution of India for necessary enquiry into the allegations made against Sri Shivashankarappa S Sahukar, Chairman, Karnataka Public Service Commission," the order said.

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{{^usCountry}} According to the Governor's Secretariat, complaints were received seeking action against Sahukar for allegedly facilitating the unlawful selection of his two daughters as Industrial Extension Officers, the report added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the Governor's Secretariat, complaints were received seeking action against Sahukar for allegedly facilitating the unlawful selection of his two daughters as Industrial Extension Officers, the report added. {{/usCountry}}

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'Did not declare conflict of interest'

The order said Sahukar failed to recuse himself or formally declare a conflict of interest while his direct dependants participated in the KPSC recruitment process.

It further alleged that one of his daughters obtained an income and caste certificate by declaring the family's annual income as ₹40,000 and claimed OBC reservation and creamy layer exemption by suppressing facts despite her father serving as KPSC chairman.

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According to the order, a government order dated March 30, 2002, bars children of the chairman of a Public Service Commission from claiming reservation under the backward classes quota in Karnataka.

It also alleged that Sahukar and his daughter suppressed this information to secure undue benefit.

The Governor's Secretariat said the income and property returns submitted by the chairman, along with other records, pointed towards misconduct, warranting action under Article 317(1) of the Constitution.

It said Sahukar had been placed under suspension until further orders from the President to ensure a fair, impartial and uninfluenced investigation while protecting the integrity and credibility of the KPSC.