The Karnataka Legislative Assembly on Wednesday announced the formation of a House committee to recommend reforms for the scam-hit Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC). Karnataka Assembly panel to be formed for reforming KPSC amid allegations of irregularities (kpsc.kar.nic.in)

The state government has also announced measures such as annual hiring calendar with strict timelines and a five-year recruitment plan, aimed at streamlining the recruitment process by KPSC.

Recently, allegations of malpractice surfaced regarding the results of KPSC mains exams for gazetted probationers group A and B, conducted for 384 posts.

Questions were raised regarding the selection process' transparency after some aspirants expressed concerns that more than 10 to 15 candidates with continuous serial numbers, who wrote the exam in the same room at a centre, had cleared the exams. Also, in some cases, candidates who appeared from the same family for exams have been cleared.

Acknowledging the frustration among youth, Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda, in his reply in the assembly said, "They feel that the recruitment process is happening in favour of those in power and the influential."

The KPSC, a constitutional autonomous body, has become "a disappointment for all of us," he said, adding that the government has no control over its functioning.

The Minister said that following a discussion with the Chief Minister, the government has decided to fix a timeline for 'C Group' post recruitments.

"We will direct the KPSC to complete the recruitment process within the timeline. If necessary, we will explore the option of including this provision in the law itself," he said, adding that the Group C recruitment process consists only of exam, roster and merit, and does not include an interview.

"Hence, there shouldn't be delays in this."

Measures will be taken to ensure that the KPSC adopts the "best practices" of the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA), Gowda said.

"There are no errors with translation of question papers. The KEA has a bank of 2,000 questions," he pointed out.

KPSC maintains its status as an independent body with the autonomy to decide whether to follow recommendations of the government, he said, adding "the government will insist that this has to be adopted."

On the recruitment of gazetted probationers, the minister said there must be recruitment every year.

The departments concerned will decide the number of posts to be filled, in consultation with the Finance Department, he said. "We will set deadlines. For example, before December 31, all departments must tell KPSC how many posts need recruitment in the following calendar year, through the Chief Secretary and Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (DPAR)."

"Every year, there will be a specific month, week and day on which the KPSC should compulsorily hold an exam," he said, adding that a UPSC-like recruitment calendar will be prepared that will also reduce pressure on job aspirants and minimise litigations.

The Minister further said that the Finance department and DPAR will prepare a recruitment plan for the next five years, with an "advance calendar."

"We have data to forecast how many vacancies will arise in the coming years. Based on that, the finance department has in-principle agreed to prepare a 5-year recruitment calendar," he said.

Noting that there is room for reforms, Gowda said the government proposed forming a house committee to suggest further reforms for KPSC.

"The committee will submit a report by the next session, based on which reforms can be taken up."

After the opposition accepted the proposal, Speaker U T Khader announced that a House Committee would be formed shortly.

The KPSC currently has about 15-18 members, while the UPSC has only about four to six members.

The Minister said the government decided to reduce the KPSC membership to 8, but this will take effect over time as existing members retire.

"As KPSC members cannot be removed directly, impeachment is the only process available. With members retiring, by May 2027, the commission's member strength will naturally come to 8," he added

Senior BJP MLA Suresh Kumar suggested that the government and the House impeach the KPSC members facing serious allegations.

Leader of Opposition R Ashoka demanded that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) be constituted to investigate the irregularities in the KPSC.

He suggested that based on the SIT probe report, the House should impeach the KPSC members who are at fault.

Minister Gowda, however, said the government is open to probe if there were any specific cases.

As some members suggested annulling the Mains examination for gazetted probationers amid allegations of irregularities, the minister said the KPSC's probe, based on the CCTV footages and records, suggest that there were no malpractices. However, the government was open to examining if there are genuine concerns.

"Annulment of exams held, based only on suspicion, will do injustice to candidates."