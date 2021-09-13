Karnataka CM Bommai to head to Gujarat for Bhupendra Patel’s swearing-in today

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday afternoon is likely to travel to Gujarat to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Bhupendra Patel.

According to the communication from the chief minister’s office, Bommai’s “tentative” plans will include travelling via a special flight to Ahmedabad at 12pm and return at around 5.30pm.

Bommai, who faces the monsoon session of the state legislature for the first time since taking oath on July 28, is likely to miss the first day of proceedings where his government is under pressure in the caste census and reservation row.

Patel will take oath as the 17th chief minister of Gujarat replacing Vijay Rupani who unexpectedly stepped down past Saturday.

In Karnataka, the Bommai-led BJP government continues to face pressure over both backward and dominant caste’s demands for reservation and the release of the 2015 caste census data.

Bommai also faces a tough task in trying to keep the Panchamasali from going ahead with their agitation from September 15 if the government does not include them in the 2A category for reservation.

Then CM BS Yediyurappa had assured to help them with their demands to be pushed up to 2A category (most backward) from their current category of 3B (backward).

The Congress is trying to corner the BJP on the issue of price rise and caste census. Siddaramaiah, the Congress’s leader of the opposition, is expected to arrive at the Vidhana Soudha on a bullock cart today as a symbolic protest against the rising prices of fuel.