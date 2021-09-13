Home / India News / Karnataka reports 803 new Covid cases, 17 fatalities
Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai during the inauguration of a 48-bed facility & 250 LPM oxygen plant at KSRTC Hospital, in Bengaluru on Sunday. (PTI)
Karnataka reports 803 new Covid cases, 17 fatalities

By Press Trust of India, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON SEP 13, 2021 12:05 AM IST

Karnataka reported 803 new Covid-19 cases and 17 deaths on Sunday, taking the total number of infections to 29,61,735 and the toll to 37,504. The day also saw 802 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 2,907,548.

Out of the 803 new cases reported on Sunday, 255 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 107 discharges and six deaths. The total number of active cases in the state stood at 16,656. While the positivity rate for the day was 0.80%, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) was 2.11%.

Coming behind Bengaluru Urban in number of deaths was Dakshina Kannada, Belagavi, Hassan and Mysuru (2 each), followed by others.

