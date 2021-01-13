Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa expands cabinet, 7 new ministers take oath
Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa on Wednesday expanded his cabinet, inducting seven new ministers. This comes after days of hectic parleys and discussions, including with the central leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
Those who took oath today are: MTB Nagaraj, Umesh Katti, Aravind Limbavali, Murugesh Nirani, R Shankar, CP Yogeeshwara and Angara S.
However, the cabinet expansion didn't happen without controversy. Vijayapura City MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, who has been critical of Yediyurappa, alleged that the chief minister is being blackmailed and is making appointments without considering seniority or honesty.
Alleging that the CM and his family have 'hijacked' the BJP in Karnataka, he also requested the PM to end dynastic politics from Yediyurappa's family in the state.
Also making a reference to blackmail, ministerial aspirant and MLC A H Vishwanth, who was among MLAs from the Congress-JD(S) coalition to resign in 2019 and switched over to BJP, hit out at Yediyurappa for not keeping his promise.
Senior MLA from Krishnaraja constituency S A Ramadass said he has been serving the party for 28 years.
"Injustice has happened to old Mysuru region. Any other party MLA from the Mysuru could have been made Minister."
With the induction of Limbavali, Yediyurappas Cabinet will now have eight ministers representing Bengaluru, followed by Belgavi five, with the induction of Katti.
The cabinet currently has 27 members and seven berths are vacant.
This was the third expansion of the cabinet since Yediyurappa assumed charge in July last year after the collapse of the Congress-JD(S) government in the wake of revolt by 17 MLAs of the coalition partners.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt clears ₹48k-cr Tejas deal, first deliveries in 2024
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Probe all custodial deaths, rules NHRC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BSF finds tunnel used by Pulwama attackers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand CM orders probe after Maneka Gandhi alleges scam in wool board
- The chief secretary has instructed officials to submit the inquiry report within 15 days.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Calcutta HC nod for Ganga Sagar mela, asks state to distribute e-snan kits
- Ganga Sagar mela held on the Sagar Island in mid-January every year is the second largest congregation of pilgrims in India after the Kumbh Mela.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Resort construction near Kaziranga National Park afoot despite SC ban
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
4-tier workforce to oversee vaccination drive
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Debate over vaccine approval intensifies, Paul says have faith in regulator
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Decriminalising adultery could lead to ‘instability’ in armed forces: Govt to SC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Stage set for vaccine roll-out as Covaxin adds to supplies
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Asaduddin Owaisi helped BJP in Bihar, will do so in WB, UP polls: Sakshi Maharaj
- AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has made his intentions clear of contesting the assembly elections in West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pollution in Yamuna under Supreme Court scanner for a second time
- The Court directed the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) to prepare a report identifying the municipalities along the stretch of the river which are yet to install sewage treatment plants (STP).
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Supreme Court stays FIRs against Bengal BJP leader Kabir Bose
- The protection offered to Bose, comes a month after the top court had extended protective cover to senior BJP leaders Arjun Singh, Kailash Vijayvargiya, Mukul Roy and two others by ordering no coercive action to be taken in any of the criminal cases lodged against them in West Bengal.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
As cold wave wreaks havoc, here are 10 coldest places in India
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bird flu: Centre asks states not to ban supply of poultry from other states
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox