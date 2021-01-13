Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa expands cabinet, 7 new ministers take oath

Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa on Wednesday expanded his cabinet, inducting seven new ministers. This comes after days of hectic parleys and discussions, including with the central leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Those who took oath today are: MTB Nagaraj, Umesh Katti, Aravind Limbavali, Murugesh Nirani, R Shankar, CP Yogeeshwara and Angara S.

However, the cabinet expansion didn't happen without controversy. Vijayapura City MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, who has been critical of Yediyurappa, alleged that the chief minister is being blackmailed and is making appointments without considering seniority or honesty.

Alleging that the CM and his family have 'hijacked' the BJP in Karnataka, he also requested the PM to end dynastic politics from Yediyurappa's family in the state.

Also making a reference to blackmail, ministerial aspirant and MLC A H Vishwanth, who was among MLAs from the Congress-JD(S) coalition to resign in 2019 and switched over to BJP, hit out at Yediyurappa for not keeping his promise.

Senior MLA from Krishnaraja constituency S A Ramadass said he has been serving the party for 28 years.

"Injustice has happened to old Mysuru region. Any other party MLA from the Mysuru could have been made Minister."

With the induction of Limbavali, Yediyurappas Cabinet will now have eight ministers representing Bengaluru, followed by Belgavi five, with the induction of Katti.

The cabinet currently has 27 members and seven berths are vacant.

This was the third expansion of the cabinet since Yediyurappa assumed charge in July last year after the collapse of the Congress-JD(S) government in the wake of revolt by 17 MLAs of the coalition partners.