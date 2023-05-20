Karnataka CM swearing-in LIVE: 8 ministers along with Siddaramaiah, DKS to take oath

After a week long tussle between the Congress' two key leaders, Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar on the chief minister's post after the party recorded a landslide victory in Karnataka assembly elections, chief minister-designate Siddaramaiah, his deputy D K Shivakumar and around 28 ministers will be sworn in at 12:30 pm in Bengaluru' Kanteerava Stadium today.