Karnataka Cong leader allegedly threatens to set civic office on fire, caught on video

Days after a ruling Congress MLA’s son allegedly assaulted a man in a brawl, another party local leader has courted trouble for splashing a combustible liquid in a city corporation office and threatening to set it afire.

In a video that was shared on social media, local Congress leader Narayanaswamy is seen purportedly splashing the liquid filled in a plastic bottle twice inside a city corporation office after the official there allegedly refused to provide a fake land document.

The officer is seen pleading with Narayanswamy, who is clad in all-white dress.

KPCC president G Parameshwara said in a tweet, “I have instructed our Bengaluru District North District Congress Committee (DCC) to immediately suspend Narayanswamy.”

Home minister Ramalinga Reddy also condemned the incident on the floor of the state assembly earlier on Tuesday.

“It is unfortunate that the incident has taken place. The government has initiated necessary action against the (Congress) leader,” he said.

“It is another show of hooliganism by the state’s ruling Congress. The leader is close to lawmaker Byrathi Basavaraj, who is a close aide of Siddaramaiah,” BJP spokesperson Suresh Kumar said.

The incident occurs on the heels of the son of Congress leader, MLA NA Haris, allegedly beating up a person in a pub brawl on February 17.

Haris’ son, Congress youth leader Mohammed Haris Nalapad was booked for attempt to murder and is in police custody. He was also expelled from the party for six years.