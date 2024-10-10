Karnataka Congress MLA booked for rape, kidnapping

An FIR has been registered against Dharwad Congress MLA Vinay Kulkarni after a 34-year-old woman accused him of sexual assault and harassment, officers at the Sanjaynagar police station in Bengaluru said on Wednesday. An FIR has been registered against Dharwad Congress MLA Vinay Kulkarni after a 34-year-old woman accused him of sexual assault and harassment (HT Photo)

Kulkarni’s associate, Arjun, has also been named as a co-accused in the case, they said.

In response to the allegations, Kulkarni has filed a counter-complaint, accusing the woman and Rakesh Shetty, managing director of a private news channel, of attempting to extort ₹2 crore from him. Kulkarni’s complaint was filed after a report aired by the TV channel featured the woman’s allegations and purported video evidence. Another FIR has been registered based on Kulkarni’s complaint on charges of extortion.

The police quoted the woman, who described herself as a social worker, as stating that she first encountered Kulkarni in early 2022 at his Bengaluru residence after being introduced through a mutual contact. She has alleged that Kulkarni initiated the inappropriate behaviour by making advances through video calls. When she resisted, she claimed that he threatened her through his associates, forcing her to maintain contact, the complain stated.

According to her testimony, a few months into the interaction, Kulkarni made an explicit video call to her; pressuring her to visit him at his Hebbal residence. When she declined, she was allegedly confronted by a group of men who intimidated her to comply.

“The woman also recounted an incident in April 2022 when she was called to Belagavi by the MLA. She alleged that he attempted to sexually abuse her but was interrupted when some visitors arrived,” said a senior police officer.

One of the key allegations in the FIR involves an incident on August 24, 2022, when the woman was in Bengaluru to meet then chief minister Basavaraj Bommai. According to her complaint, Kulkarni summoned her to his residence, picked her up in his car, and drove her to a secluded area near Kempegowda International Airport.

“There, she claims, he sexually assaulted her and threatened her to stay silent about the incident,” police added.

According to her, in September 2022, when Kulkarni suspected the woman of leaking an audio recording of their conversation. Seeking help from Arjun, the MLA’s associate, she claimed that he promised to handle the situation if she met him in Bengaluru.

Though she initially refused to go alone, she eventually agreed to travel with acquaintances on October 2, 2022. Upon her arrival, Arjun allegedly asked her to meet him privately, promising to safely accompany her back.

The woman stated that she was again led to a deserted area where Kulkarni was present. She accused the MLA of physically assaulting her and pressuring her to vow before some deities that she would not reveal their encounters. Following this, the woman was reportedly taken to Dharmasthala, where she claims another sexual assault occurred. Additionally, she alleged that Arjun erased incriminating evidence, including videos and messages, from her phone.

The police have charged Kulkarni under several sections of the Indian Penal Code, including rape (Section 376), criminal intimidation (Section 506), and kidnapping (Section 366). The case also includes provisions under the Information Technology Act for transmitting obscene content electronically.

Investigations are on for both cases.