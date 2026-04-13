Karnataka Congress MLAs visits Delhi, push for cabinet reshuffle

The delegation includes leaders such as Ashok Pattan, S.N. Narayanaswamy, K. Shadakshari, AR Krishnamurthy, Puttaranga Shetty and Belur Gopal Krishna, among others. Many of them are multiple-term legislators who believe it is time for a reshuffle that gives them a chance in the ministry, news agency ANI reported.

A group of Congress MLAs on Monday travelled to Delhi to meet the party leadership, seeking ministerial representation and pressing for a long-pending cabinet reshuffle.

Their primary demand is straightforward, a reconfiguration of the cabinet that accommodates senior leaders who have been waiting for a ministerial role.

The Congress government in Karnataka has been dealing with internal friction, particularly with sections backing Shivakumar for the chief minister’s post in line with the 2023 “power-sharing agreement.” At the same time, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar have repeatedly maintained that any decision on leadership will be taken by the party high command.

‘Routine visit’, say leaders Even as the visit has political undertones, party leaders are describing it as part of routine organisational engagement. Senior MLA T.B. Jayachandra played down any speculation of a larger crisis.

“It is a routine matter for me. I'm a state representative in Delhi... There are many MLAs also coming, and we wanted to meet the high command and convince for the reshuffle. That is the demand of the many senior MLAs... This government has provided an opportunity for three years; only two years left. That is why we all wanted to go and meet the High Command and to make a request before him...” he said.

He also dismissed talk of any leadership challenge, adding, “The leadership issue is not at all there before us. It is between the four walls of the CM, Deputy CM, the AICC President and Rahul Gandhi.”

Meetings with top leadership lined up The MLAs are expected to meet senior Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, K.C. Venugopal and Randeep Surjewala, during their stay in the capital.

Echoing the same demand, S.N. Narayanaswamy said, “We are going to meet Venugopal, Surjewala, Mallikarjun Kharge, and all Congress leaders. Our demands are a Cabinet reshuffle,” while making it clear that any decision on leadership rests solely with the high command.

K. Shadakshari added that the delegation will try to meet Rahul Gandhi if an appointment is granted.

The push for a reshuffle is being framed around both seniority and timing. AR Krishnamurthy pointed out that several MLAs who have been elected multiple times are now expecting their turn.

“The members who won for the third, fourth, or fifth term want a cabinet reshuffle. We brought this to the notice of the Chief Minister too,” he said, adding that discussions would now move to the central leadership.

Ashok Pattan underlined that the demand is also linked to an earlier internal assurance.

“We will try to meet Rahul Gandhi. We will meet Mallikarjun Kharge, Surjewala, and Venugopal. We have just one condition. Cabinet reshuffle,” he said.

“Surjewala told us that the Cabinet will be reshuffled after 2.5 years. It has already been three years. Our demand is to make us Ministers for at least the remaining two years,” he added.

While MLAs have insisted that leadership change is not part of their agenda, the backdrop remains politically sensitive. Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar recently acknowledged that aspirations within the party are natural.

“When our Chief Minister has said that there is going to be a reshuffle, naturally, everyone would like to become a minister or CM. They may try. There is nothing wrong with it,” he said.