Karnataka: Congress names Hari Prasad and Naseer Ahmed for legislative council

BJP is yet to announce its candidate for the legislative council elections to be held later this month.

india Updated: Jun 17, 2020 22:09 IST
Hindustan Times, Bengaluru
The Congress leader was not nominated for Rajya Sabha seat this time.
The Congress on Wednesday announced B K Hari Prasad and Naseer Ahmed as party’s candidates for the two seats it can win in the upper house of Karnataka. Hari Prasad recently completed his six-year Rajya Sabha term and while he was an aspirant for a ticket again, another senior leader Mallikarjuna Kharge was preferred by the party high command for the RS seat. Hari Prasad has twice in the past contested Lok Sabha polls from Bangalore South and lost on both occasions.

Naseer Ahmed is retiring from the legislative council and has been re-nominated by the party. Seven seats will become vacant in the legislative council for which elections are scheduled on June 29. Ruling BJP, which is yet to announce its candidates, can win four seats, Congress two and Janata Dal Secular (JDS) one. The regional party is also yet to announce the choice of its candidate.

