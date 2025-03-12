Karnataka cop who helped Ranya Rao, got orders from seniors, DRI tells court: Report

A protocol officer who allegedly helped Kannada actor Ranya Rao dodge security checks at the Bengaluru airport, received instruction from the seniors, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) told a Bengaluru special court on Wednesday. Kannada actress Ranya Rao was arrested over alleged gold smuggling on March 3 while returning from Dubai (YouTube/ Anand Audio)

The court reserved its decision on the bail plea of Ranya Rao, who was arrested with gold bars worth ₹12.56 crore on March 3. The court is expected to pronounce its judgment on March 14.

According to an India Today report, Rao allegedly exploited VIP protocols meant for senior officials to bypass security checks.

The investigators claimed that a state protocol officer would go to the immigration counter, pick up her luggage for fast-track security clearance to enable Rao to skip frisking at the airport after landing.

DRI's counsel, special public prosecutor (SPP) Madhu Rao told the court that the police officer admitted before DRI investigators that they provided the protocol based on the instructions from the department.

The Karnataka government has already appointed Additional Chief Secretary Gaurav Gupta to probe the role of DGP rank officer K Ramachandra Rao, the stepfather of Ranya Rao.

The government also ordered a CID investigation into alleged lapses and dereliction of duty of police officers at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA), Bengaluru, PTI reported.

‘Ranya Rao exited airport with help of protocol officer’: DRI to court

According to the India Today report, the DRI counsel opposed Rao's bail plea, terming the “evasion of customs duty exceeding ₹50 lakh” as a serious offence.

The DRI counsel claimed that the Kannada actor exited the airport through the ‘Green Channel’ with the help of the protocol officer, instead of the ‘Red Channel’.

Rao alleged that the actor hid the gold bars in her jeans, waist, and shoes, and even taped them to her thigh using a medical bandage.