Karnataka court orders registration of 'special criminal case against former CM Yediyurappa

A Special Court in Bengaluru has ordered the registration of a 'special criminal case' against former Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa in connection with the land denotification complaint lodged against him in the year 2013.

Special judge B Jayantha Kumar has ordered authorities to register a special criminal case for offences punishable under section 13(1)(d) read with section 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 against the former chief minister.

The case pertains to the denotification of about 4.30 acres of prime land near Bellandur, Bengaluru while Yediyurappa was Deputy Chief Minister. The case has haunted Yediyurappa for several years. In 2013, one Vasudeva Reddy had filed a private complaint.

A special court while hearing the denotification case on Saturday rejected the Lokayukta police's B report and allowed an investigation.

Judge Sridhar Gopalakrishna Bhat ordered further investigation into the case and instructed Lokayukta Deputy Superintendent of Police of the same. In addition, the High Court has been instructed to conduct an investigation and submit a final report.

In 2015, the Lokayukta Special Court ordered an investigation. The B Report was filed in January 2021 and said that the allegations were futile. The court has rejected this B report and ordered an investigation into the case.

