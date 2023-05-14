Karnataka DGP Praveen Sood is next CBI director

Karnataka director general of police (DGP) Praveen Sood was on Sunday appointed as the next director of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for a period of two years. He will take charge after Subodh Kumar Jaiswal completes his tenure on May 25. Karnataka director general of police Praveen Sood. (HT Photo)

In the order, the Department of Personnel and Training said, "Approval of the competent authority is hereby conveyed to the appointment of Praveen Sood, IPS (KN:86) as Director, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for a period of two years from the date of assumption of charge of the office vice Subodh Kumar Jaiswal, IPS (MH:85) consequent upon completion of his tenure."

HT had reported that the 1986-batch IPS officer was among the frontrunner for the top post of the central probe agency.

The announcement came a day after a high-powered panel comprising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud and the leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury met to decide the name of the next CBI chief.

Besides the name of the new CBI chief, the high-powered panel on Saturday also discussed the appointments of the Chief Vigilance Commissioner (CVC) and member, Lokpal.

Praveen Sood has an extensive career in law enforcement and has held various important positions throughout his service.

Born in 1964, Sood graduated from IIT Delhi and joined Indian Police Service (IPS) in 1986. Starting his career as Asstt. Superintendent of Police, Mysore in 1989, he served as Superintendent of Police, Bellary and Raichur before getting posted to Bangalore city as Deputy Commissioner of Police, Law and Order.

