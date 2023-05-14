Home / India News / Karnataka DGP Praveen Sood is next CBI director

Karnataka DGP Praveen Sood is next CBI director

ByHT News Desk
May 14, 2023 03:07 PM IST

Karnataka DGP Praveen Sood, a 1986-batch IPS officer from the state cadre, has been appointed as the next CBI director for a period of two year.

Karnataka director general of police (DGP) Praveen Sood was on Sunday appointed as the next director of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for a period of two years. He will take charge after Subodh Kumar Jaiswal completes his tenure on May 25.

Karnataka director general of police Praveen Sood. (HT Photo)
Karnataka director general of police Praveen Sood. (HT Photo)

In the order, the Department of Personnel and Training said, "Approval of the competent authority is hereby conveyed to the appointment of Praveen Sood, IPS (KN:86) as Director, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for a period of two years from the date of assumption of charge of the office vice Subodh Kumar Jaiswal, IPS (MH:85) consequent upon completion of his tenure."

HT had reported that the 1986-batch IPS officer was among the frontrunner for the top post of the central probe agency.

The announcement came a day after a high-powered panel comprising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud and the leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury met to decide the name of the next CBI chief.

Who is Praveen Sood, the Karnataka DGP now appointed CBI director? 5 points

Besides the name of the new CBI chief, the high-powered panel on Saturday also discussed the appointments of the Chief Vigilance Commissioner (CVC) and member, Lokpal.

Praveen Sood has an extensive career in law enforcement and has held various important positions throughout his service.

Born in 1964, Sood graduated from IIT Delhi and joined Indian Police Service (IPS) in 1986. Starting his career as Asstt. Superintendent of Police, Mysore in 1989, he served as Superintendent of Police, Bellary and Raichur before getting posted to Bangalore city as Deputy Commissioner of Police, Law and Order.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world. Also follow Karnataka Election 2023 updates on Hindustan Times
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
central bureau of investigation
central bureau of investigation
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 15, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out