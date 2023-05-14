Who is Praveen Sood, the Karnataka DGP now appointed CBI director? 5 points

The government on Sunday named Karnataka DGP Praveen Sood as the new chief of the Central Bureau of Investigation for a two-year term; he will take charge after Subodh Kumar Jaiswal completes his tenure on May 25. On Saturday evening a high-level committee consisting of prime minister Narendra Modi, chief justice DY Chandrachud and the Leader of the Opposition, the Congress' Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, met at the former's residence in Delhi to settle on a candidate. Karnataka DGP Praveen Sood (HT Photo)

Hindustan Times had reported the 1986-batch IPS officer was the frontrunner for the post. The others on the shortlist were Madhya Pradesh Police DGP SK Saxena and Taj Hassan, the Director General of Fire Service, Civil Defence, and Home Guards. Sood - who was scheduled to retire in May next year - could see his tenure extended by up to five years.

Who is Praveen Sood, the incoming CBI director?

-Praveen Sood was born in 1964 in Himachal Pradesh and has a degree from the Indian Institute of Technology in Delhi.

-He joined the IPS, or the Indian Police Service, in 1986 and his first posting was in Mysore in 1989. He returned to the Karnataka city as Commissioner of Police between 2004 and 2007. From 2008 to 2011 Sood was Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) for Bengaluru.

-In 2013 he was appointed Managing Director of the Karnataka State Police Housing Corporation and increased the turnover of the company from ₹160 crore to ₹282 crore in just nine months.

-He has also served as the Commissioner of Police for state capital Bengaluru and is credited with setting up the 'Namma 100' emergency response system for people in distress.

-Sood is a highly-decorated officer; he was awarded the Chief Minister's Gold Medal for Excellence in Service in 1996, the Police Medal for Meritorious Service in 2002 and the President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service in 2011.

