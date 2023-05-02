'Complete Muslim fundamentalist...': BJP's Himanta Sarma slams Cong' K'taka manifesto

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday hit out at the Congress over its promise of banning the Bajrang Dal and Popular Front of India (PFI) in its Karnataka election manifesto.Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma accused the grand old party of appeasing Muslims. “PFI is already banned. Siddaramaiah government withdrew cases of PFI. So they are saying that to appease Muslims they will ban Bajrang Dal”, he said.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma during an interactive session with people from North-East India at BTM Layout constituency ahead of upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections, in Bengaluru on Monday.(PTI)

“Congress is saying that PFI can't say that we will take revenge. Congress' manifesto looks like the manifesto of PFI and fundamentalist Muslim organisations”, Sarma, who is campaigning in the poll-bound state, added.

“The manifesto launched by Congress today shows that it is a complete Muslim fundamentalist manifesto. Even if Jinnah was alive, he would not make such a manifesto. Congress has become a Muslim fundamentalist party. Our HM had banned PFI and now Congress is saying that they will ban Bajrang Dal…”, he added.

In September last year, the Centre declared the PFI an ‘unlawful association’ under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) for five years.

The radical outfit's associate organisations including All India Imams Council, Rehab India Foundation (RIF), Campus Front of India (CFI), National Confederation of Human Rights Organization (NCHRO), National Women’s Front, Junior Front, Empower India Foundation and Rehab Foundation, Kerala, were also been banned.

The MHA said PFI and its associates or affiliates or fronts were involved in the violent terrorist activities with an intent to create a reign of terror in the country, thereby endangering the security and public order of the state.ALSO READ: 'BJP's manifesto has roadmap to make state no. 1', says PM Modi in ChitradurgaIn its Karnataka poll manifesto, the Congress stated, "Law and Constitution is sacrosanct and can not be violated by individuals and organisations like Bajrang Dal, PFI or others promoting enmity or hatred, whether among majority or minority communities."“We will take decisive action as per law including imposing a ban on any such organisations, says Congress in its manifesto for Karnataka Elections 2023,” the grand old party added.

