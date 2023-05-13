Karnataka election 2023 results LIVE: Gauribidanur, Chikkaballapur, Yelahanka, Hoskote, Devanahalli, Doddaballapur
Karnataka election 2023 results LIVE for Gauribidanur, Bagepalli, Chikkaballapur, Yelahanka, Hoskote, Devanahalli, Doddaballapur & Nelamangala.
Karnataka election 2023 results: The Karnataka Assembly elections saw a huge voter turnout of 73.19 percent, higher than 2018, to elect 224 members from the state. This blog will provide the latest information on Chikkaballapur area constituencies. These assembly constituencies are Gauribidanur, Bagepalli, Chikkaballapur, Yelahanka, Hoskote, Devanahalli, Doddaballapur and Nelamangala.
In 2018, Indian National Congress's NH Shivashankara Reddy won the election by a margin of 9,168 votes from the Gauribidanur seat, defeating Janata Dal (Secular)'s CR Narasimhamurthy. From the Bagepalli constituency, SN Subbareddy of the Indian National Congress won the election. He outperformed the Communist Party Of India (Marxist)'s GV Sreeramareddy by a margin of 14,013 votes. Janata Dal (Secular)'s KP Bachegowda lost the Chikkaballapur seat by 30,431 votes to Indian National Congress's Dr K Sudhakar. Bharatiya Janata Party's SR Vishwanath beat Janata Dal (Secular)'s A M Hanumanthegowda by 42,503 votes from Yelahanka. From the Hoskote assembly constituency, Indian National Congress's N Nagaraju (M.T.B) won the election by just 7,597 votes. He upstaged Bharatiya Janata Party's Sharath Kumar Bachegowda. Janata Dal (Secular)'s Narayanaswamy LN won from Devanahalli by defeating Venkataswamy of the Indian National Congress by a margin of 17,010 votes. T Venkataramanaiah of the Indian National Congress defeated Janata Dal (Secular)'s B Munegowda by just 9,945 votes from Doddaballapur. Indian National Congress's R. Narayanaswamy lost the Nelamangala seat to Janata Dal (Secular)'s Dr K Srinavasamurthy by a huge margin of 24,321 votes.
For the Karnataka Assembly elections, counting has started.
|Constituency
|Candidate
|Votes
|Gauribidanur
|KH Puttaswamy Gowda (KHP) (Independent)
|45,241
|Bagepalli
|SN Subbareddy (Chinnakayalapalli) (INC)
|44,954
|Chikkaballapur
|Pradeep Eshwar (INC)
|69,008
|Yelahanka
|SR Vishwanath (BJP)
|45,513
|Hoskote
|Sharath Kumar Bachegowda (INC)
|35,151
|Devanahalli
|KH Muniyappa (INC)
|50,996
|Doddaballapur
|Dheeraj Muniraj (BJP)
|50,494
|Nelamangala
|Shreenivasaiah N (INC)
|39,275
Follow all the updates here:
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 02:02 PM
Karnataka election 2023 results LIVE: INC is leading with 10 seats in the state so far. BJP, however, won 4 seats. JDS won just one.
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 01:12 PM
Karnataka election 2023 results LIVE: Bharatiya Janata Party is leading on just two seats in Chikkaballapur area. These are Yelahanka and Doddaballapur.
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 01:01 PM
Karnataka election 2023 results LIVE: Indian National Congress is leading with five seats in Chikkaballapur area. These are Bagepalli, Chikkaballapur, Hoskote, Devanahalli and Nelamangala.
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 11:28 AM
Chikkaballapur area results LIVE: INC's Shreenivasaiah N is leading with 5954 votes from Nelamangala. Dr K Srinivasamurthy of JDS is trailing.
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 11:26 AM
Chikkaballapur area results LIVE: BJP's Dheeraj Muniraj is leading with 7508 from Doddaballapur. T Venkataramanaiah (Appakaranahalli T Venkatesh) is trailing.
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 11:24 AM
Chikkaballapur area results LIVE: INC's Sharath Kumar Bachegowda is leading with 3654 votes from Hoskote. N Nagaraju from BJP is trailing.
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 11:19 AM
Chikkaballapur area results LIVE: SR Vishwanath of BJP is leading with 1494 votes from Yelahnka. INC's Keshava Rajanna B is trailing.
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 09:59 AM
Chikkaballapur area results LIVE: INC's KH Muniyappa is leading with 279 votes from Devanahalli. Nisarga Narayanaswamy LN of JDS is trailing.
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 09:55 AM
Chikkaballapur area results LIVE: Pradeep Eshwar of INC is leading with 3299 votes. BJP's Dr K Sudhakar is trailing from Chikkaballapur.
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 09:52 AM
Chikkaballapur area results LIVE: INC's SN Subbareddy (Chinnakayalapalli) is leading with 1206 votes from Bagepalli. C Muniraju of BJP is trailing behind.
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 09:50 AM
Chikkaballapur area results LIVE: Independent Candidate KH Puttaswamy Gowda (KHP) is leading by a margin of 2009 votes from Gauribidanur. NH Shivashankara Reddy is trailing.
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 08:08 AM
Counting begins for all Chikkaballapur constituencies
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 08:03 AM
Chikkaballapur area results LIVE: Counting begins
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 06:08 AM
Chikkaballapur poll results: Counting begins from 8am onwards on 13 May
Counting for Chikkaballapur area constituencies - Gauribidanur, Bagepalli, Chikkaballapur, Yelahanka, Hoskote, Devanahalli, Doddaballapur and Nelamangala to begin from 8am onwards on 13 May.