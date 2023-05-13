Karnataka election 2023 results LIVE: Gauribidanur, Chikkaballapur, Yelahanka, Hoskote, Devanahalli, Doddaballapur

Karnataka election 2023 results: The Karnataka Assembly elections saw a huge voter turnout of 73.19 percent, higher than 2018, to elect 224 members from the state. This blog will provide the latest information on Chikkaballapur area constituencies. These assembly constituencies are Gauribidanur, Bagepalli, Chikkaballapur, Yelahanka, Hoskote, Devanahalli, Doddaballapur and Nelamangala.

In 2018, Indian National Congress's NH Shivashankara Reddy won the election by a margin of 9,168 votes from the Gauribidanur seat, defeating Janata Dal (Secular)'s CR Narasimhamurthy. From the Bagepalli constituency, SN Subbareddy of the Indian National Congress won the election. He outperformed the Communist Party Of India (Marxist)'s GV Sreeramareddy by a margin of 14,013 votes. Janata Dal (Secular)'s KP Bachegowda lost the Chikkaballapur seat by 30,431 votes to Indian National Congress's Dr K Sudhakar. Bharatiya Janata Party's SR Vishwanath beat Janata Dal (Secular)'s A M Hanumanthegowda by 42,503 votes from Yelahanka. From the Hoskote assembly constituency, Indian National Congress's N Nagaraju (M.T.B) won the election by just 7,597 votes. He upstaged Bharatiya Janata Party's Sharath Kumar Bachegowda. Janata Dal (Secular)'s Narayanaswamy LN won from Devanahalli by defeating Venkataswamy of the Indian National Congress by a margin of 17,010 votes. T Venkataramanaiah of the Indian National Congress defeated Janata Dal (Secular)'s B Munegowda by just 9,945 votes from Doddaballapur. Indian National Congress's R. Narayanaswamy lost the Nelamangala seat to Janata Dal (Secular)'s Dr K Srinavasamurthy by a huge margin of 24,321 votes.

For the Karnataka Assembly elections, counting has started.