Karnataka election 2023 results: Live results for Chiknayakanhalli, Tiptur, Turuvekere, Tumkur City, Tumkur Rural

The assembly constituency of Tumkur comprises Chiknayakanhalli, Tiptur, Turuvekere, Tumkur City, Tumkur Rural, Koratagere, Gubbi, and Madhugiri seats. Tumkur City was won by BJP's G.B. Jyothi Ganesh in 2018 who secured 60421 votes. In 2018, the runner-up candidate was, N. Govindaraju from JD(S) who secured 55128 votes. The winning margin for this seat was 5293 votes.

Seats Candidate Total Votes Chiknayakanhalli C B SURESH BAABU (JDS) 11,317 Tiptur K Shadakshari (Congress) 11,413 Turuvekere M.T.KRISHNAPPA (JDS) 8,046 Tumkur City IQBAL AHMED (Congress) 1,124 Tumkur Rural B.SURESH GOWDA (BJP) 4,417 Gubbi S R SRINIVAS (Congress) 8,364 Madhugiri KYATHASANDRA N. RAJANNA (Congress) 24,037