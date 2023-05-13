Karnataka election 2023 results: Live results for Chiknayakanhalli, Tiptur, Turuvekere, Tumkur City, Tumkur Rural
Karnataka election 2023 results: Find LIVE vote counting trends from the assembly constituencies Chiknayakanhalli, Tiptur, Turuvekere, Tumkur City, Tumkur Rural
The assembly constituency of Tumkur comprises Chiknayakanhalli, Tiptur, Turuvekere, Tumkur City, Tumkur Rural, Koratagere, Gubbi, and Madhugiri seats. Tumkur City was won by BJP's G.B. Jyothi Ganesh in 2018 who secured 60421 votes. In 2018, the runner-up candidate was, N. Govindaraju from JD(S) who secured 55128 votes. The winning margin for this seat was 5293 votes.
|Seats
|Candidate
|Total Votes
|Chiknayakanhalli
|C B SURESH BAABU (JDS)
|11,317
|Tiptur
|K Shadakshari (Congress)
|11,413
|Turuvekere
|M.T.KRISHNAPPA (JDS)
|8,046
|Tumkur City
|IQBAL AHMED (Congress)
|1,124
|Tumkur Rural
|B.SURESH GOWDA (BJP)
|4,417
|Gubbi
|S R SRINIVAS (Congress)
|8,364
|Madhugiri
|KYATHASANDRA N. RAJANNA (Congress)
|24,037
Follow all the updates here:
-
May 13, 2023 12:41 PM IST
Congress leads in Tumkur, BJP trails
Congress leads in Tumkur with more number of seats in 4 segments, BJP trails
-
May 13, 2023 11:27 AM IST
JDS-Congress engage in tough battle in Tumkur assembly constituency.
The JDS-Congress is engaged in tough election battle in the Tumkur constituency with the JDS leading at 3 seats and the Congress also taking a lead at 3 seats.
-
May 13, 2023 10:42 AM IST
JDS' N Govindaraju leads in Tumkur city by 474 votes.
-
May 13, 2023 10:31 AM IST
BJP leads in Chiknayakanhalli, Congress in Tiptur and JD(S)' Nagaraju in Gubbi
BJP's Madhu Swami leads in Chiknayakanhalli, Congress' Shadakshari in Tiptur and JD(S) in Gubbi
-
May 13, 2023 08:54 AM IST
Counting for Tumkur begins
Counting for Chiknayakanhalli, Tiptur, Turuvekere, Tumkur City, Tumkur Rural, Koratagere, Gubbi, and Madhugiri seats have begun.
-
May 12, 2023 11:16 PM IST
Tumkur Election Result: Counting on May 13
The assembly constituency of Tumkur comprises Chiknayakanhalli, Tiptur, Turuvekere, Tumkur City, Tumkur Rural, Koratagere, Gubbi, and Madhugiri seats. Catch the latest updates on vote counting, win-loss tally, and final seats won by each party.