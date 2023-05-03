Video | PM Modi meets Padma awardees Tulsi Gowda, Sukri Bommagowda in Karnataka

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday met with two remarkable Padma awardees, Tulsi Gowda and Sukri Bommagowda, during his visit to Karnataka's Uttar Kannada district. He took the time to interact with the inspiring women and seek their blessings before addressing a public gathering at Ankola in the district.

Tulsi Gowda and Sukri Bommagowda interacted with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Ankola on Wednesday.(ANI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a heartwarming video shared by news agency ANI, PM Modi can be seen humbly bowing down to the awardees and receiving their blessings.

Tulsi Gowda and Sukri Bommagowda, in turn, showed their deep respect for the Prime Minister, with one of them even giving him a warm hug.

Who are Tulsi Gowda and Sukri Bommagowda?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Tulsi Gowda, an environmentalist was awarded the Padma Shri in 2021. Gowda hails from Honnali village in Karnataka and has planted over 30,000 saplings. She is presently the in charge of forest department's nurseries.

Gowda is a member of the Halakki Tribal in Karnataka and is also known as the Encyclopaedia of Forests due to her extensive knowledge of various plant and herb species.

Sukri Bommagowda was awarded the country's third-highest Padma Shri in 2017 for folk singing. She is popularly known as the "nightingale of the Halakki Vokkaliga tribes".

Modi's interaction during roadshows in Karnataka

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a massive roadshow in Kalaburagi, Karnataka, during which people stood in line to wave and shower flowers at him. Riding on the top of a truck, PM Modi was seen waving at people lining both sides of the street.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Before embarking on the roadshow, PM Modi approached a bunch of children after spotting them cheering for him and fell into an adorable conversation with them.

Prime Minister Modi took a keen interest in the children's education and future aspirations during his visit to Kalaburagi. He inquired about their studies and asked them what they wanted to be when they grow up. One child expressed a desire to become a doctor, while another aspired to be a police officer.

PM Modi then asked, "You do not want to become PM?" To which one child replied, “I want to become like you.” He also challenged them with some quick focus exercises and asked them to copy his hand postures.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Giving a major boost to the BJP's election campaign in Karnataka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held massive roadshows and public meetings in the poll-bound state over the past few days.

(With PTI inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Lingamgunta Nirmitha Rao Trainee Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital Stream. India's regional languages attract me.