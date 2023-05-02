‘Want to become prime minister’, PM Modi asks kids in Karnataka. Watch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held a fun-filled interaction with kids in poll-bound Karnataka's Kalaburagi before holding a roadshow and asked them what do they want to pursue in life. Excited children greeted PM Modi with enthusiasm as he briefly talked to them about their studies and remarked, “Tumko PM ban ne ka man nhi krta?”. PM Modi with kids in Karnataka's Kalaburagi. (ANI)

In the one-minute video, the prime minister could be seen approaching the young group as the children chanted “Modi-Modi”. The first question he asks is, “Aap log school jate hai? (Do you all go to school?). ”

Then he challenges them with some quick focus exercises and asks them to copy his hand postures. “Padhayi karoge? Sab Padhayi karoge? Acha tum padhke kya banoge? (Will you all study? What will you choose as a career?” he asks as kid shouted their answers.

Police, doctor, his security personnel were the professions the kids choose for their future, which prompted Modi to say “ Tumko PM ban ne ka man nhi krta? PM bano”.

PM Modi's roadshow in Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge’s home district passed through major roads of Kalaburagi city amid chants of ‘Modi-Modi’ and the Prime Minister’s new slogan for the May 10 Assembly election: 'Eee baariya nirdhara, bahumatada BJP sarkara' (This time's decision, a majority BJP government).

Earlier in the day, he held three consecutive rallies in Chitradurga, Hospet, and Sindhanur in northern Karnataka canvassing for the ruling BJP, which is seeking to retain power in the state.

(With agency inputs)