Home / India News / BJP's Ramamurthy wins Jayanagar by just 16 votes after recount amid Cong protest

BJP's Ramamurthy wins Jayanagar by just 16 votes after recount amid Cong protest

ByHT News Desk | Written by Aryan Prakash
May 14, 2023 12:16 AM IST

The Election Commission ordered recounting of postal ballots in Jayanagar where Congress candidate Sowmya Reddy is in close contest with BJP's CK Ramamurthy.

The Bharatiya Janata Party candidate CK Ramamurthy was declared winner in Bengaluru's Jayanagar constituency, defeating Congress rival Sowmya Reddy by narrowest margin of 16 votes. The result came after a recount amid protests by the Congress in the seat.

Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar accused the election commission officials of trying to distort the result of Sowmya Reddy, the Congress candidate from Bengaluru's Jayanagar assembly constituency.

“The Congress candidate of Jayanagar Assembly Constituency Mrs. Sowmya Reddy has won but protested against the action of the election officials who tried to distort the result on the pretext of recount”, Shivakumar said, tweeting a picture of him seated with state working president Ramalinga Reddy.

Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar.(Twitter/DK Shivakumar)
Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar.(Twitter/DK Shivakumar)

Shivakumar and Ramalinga Reddy among other office bearers staged a demonstration in protest against the electoral body's order.

ALSO READ: Congress's ‘BJP-mukt Dakshin Bharat’ barb after thumping Karnataka victory. 10 points

Earlier, the poll panel ordered recounting of postal ballots in Jayanagar where Reddy is in close contest with BJP's CK Ramamurthy.

An EC official said the recounting of postal ballots was ordered following an appeal by Ramamurthy. Of the total 224 seats in Karnataka, Jayanagar is the only segment where the result has not yet come out.

(With PTI inputs)

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world. Also follow Karnataka Election 2023 updates on Hindustan Times
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
karnataka election karnataka dk shivakumar + 1 more
karnataka election karnataka dk shivakumar
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, May 14, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out