'I'm unstoppable': Rahul Gandhi features in video as Congress eyes victory in Karnataka election

With the early trends showing the Congress inching towards the magic figure of 113 in the 224-member assembly in the Karnataka election 2023, the party tweeted a video of its leader Rahul Gandhi from ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, with the song “Unstoppable” by Sia playing in the background.

Rahul Gandhi during the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ in Karnataka (PTI file)

“I'm invincible. I'm so confident. Yeah, I'm unstoppable today,” the Congress tweeted.

The lyrics of the song which plays during the video are- "I'm unstoppable. I'm a Porsche with no brakes. I'm invincible. Yeah, I win every single game. I'm so powerful. I don't need batteries to play. I'm so confident. Yeah, I'm unstoppable today."

At 10 am, the Congress was leading in 104 seats, the BJP in 70, while the JD(S) was ahead in 23 seats, according to the latest counting trends updated by the Election Commission.

Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar, an aspirant to be chief minister, is leading in early trends of counting while Jagadish Shettar, who switched to the Congress from the BJP, is trailing in Hubli-Dharwad-Central.

The exit polls predicted a hung assembly with some showing Congress returning to power with a majority. A few exit polls also showed BJP ahead.

If there is a hung assembly, Janata Dal (Secular) can play the role of a kingmaker. JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy on Saturday said he has not been contacted as yet for the formation of the government in case of a cliffhanger, adding that he is hoping for a good show.

