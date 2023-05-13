Karnataka election 2023 results LIVE- Heggadadevankote, Nanjangud, Varuna, T Narasipur, Hanur, Kollegal, Chamarajanagar
Karnataka, in the recently conducted assembly elections on May 10, recorded a turnout of 73.19% voters. This marks the highest voting percentage registered in the state till now. Chamarajanagar area constitutes - Heggadadevankote, Nanjangud, Varuna, T. Narasipur, Hanur, Kollegal, Chamarajanagar and Gundlupet seats
2018: Incumbent candidates in constituencies of Chamarajanagar area in 15th Legislative Assembly
|Constituency
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Heggadadevankote
|Bheema Naik L.B.P
|INC
|78,337
|Nanjangud
|Harshavardhan B
|BJP
|78,030
|Varuna
|Yathindra S
|INC
|96,435
|T Narasipur
|Ashvin Kumar.M
|JD(S)
|83,929
|Hanur
|R Narendra
|INC
|60,444
|Kollegal
|N. Mahesh
|BSP
|71,792
|Chamarajanagar
|C Puttarangashetty
|INC
|75,963
|Gundlupet
|C S Niranjan Kumar
|BJP
|94,151
Vote counting of Assembly elections 2023 will be held today, 13 May 2023 from 8 AM onwards.
Leading candidates in constituencies of Chamarajanagar area for 16th Legislative Assembly 2023
|Constituency
|Candidate
|Party
|Leading/ Vote margin
|Heggadadevankote
|Anil Chikkamadhu
|INC
|23395
|Nanjangud
|Darshan Dhruvanarayana
|INC
|15270
|Varuna
|Siddaramaiah
|INC
|10188
|T Narasipur
|Ashvin Kumar M
|JD(S)
|1318
|Hanur
|M R Manjunath
|JD(S)
|13317
|Kollegal
|A R Krishnamurthy
|INC
|53411
|Chamarajanagar *
|C. Puttarangashetty
|INC
|7533 (83858)
|Gundlupet
|H M Ganesh Prasad
|INC
|13803
|*Result declared
-
May 13, 2023 01:14 PM IST
Result declared: Congress' C Puttarangashetty wins Chamarajanagar constituency
Congress' incumbent candidate C Puttarangashetty wins Chamarajanagar constituency defeating BJP's V Somanna by 7533 votes.
-
May 13, 2023 11:04 AM IST
Congress leading in 6 seats of Chamarajanagar area, JD(S) leading in 2
Congress is leading in 6 seats in the Chamarajanagar area, Heggadadevankote, Nanjangud, Varuna, Kollegal, Chamarajanagar and Gundlupet.
JD(S) is leading in T Narasipur and Hanur.
-
May 13, 2023 10:51 AM IST
Congress leader and former CM Siddaramaiah leading in Varuna
Former Chief Minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah is leading in Varuna constituency leaving behind BJP's V Somanna by 2710 votes.
-
May 13, 2023 10:28 AM IST
INC candidate Darshan Dhruvanarayana is leading in Nanjangud constituency
Congress' candidate Darshan Dhruvanarayana is leading in Nanjangud constituency leaving behind BJP's B Harshavardhan by 3202 votes.
-
May 13, 2023 09:35 AM IST
JD(S) candidate M R Manjunath leading in Hanur by 1253 votes
-
May 13, 2023 09:33 AM IST
Congress' H M Ganesh Prasad leading in Gundlupet by 2913 votes
-
May 13, 2023 09:09 AM IST
Congress' A R Krishnamurthy leading in Kollegal
A R Krishnamurthy of INC is leading in Kollegal leaving behind BJP's N Mahesh by 2016 votes.
-
May 13, 2023 08:55 AM IST
Congress builds lead in Chamarajanagar constituency,
Congress' C Puttarangashetty is leading by 202 votes in Chamarajanagar constituency. BJP's V Somanna trailing.
-
May 13, 2023 08:09 AM IST
Chamarajanagar area results LIVE: Counting begins
Counting begins for all Chamarajanagar area constituencies
-
May 13, 2023 01:22 AM IST
Karnataka election results 2023: Chamarajanagar area constituencies counting to commence at 8:00 am on 13 May
Chamarajanagar area constituencies Heggadadevankote, Nanjangud, Varuna, T Narasipur, Hanur, Kollegal, Chamarajanagar and Gundlupet seats vote counting to commence on Saturday, 13 May, 2023.
Catch latest updates for all details on vote counting, win loss tally and final seats won by each party.