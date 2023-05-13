Home / India News / Karnataka election 2023 results LIVE- Heggadadevankote, Nanjangud, Varuna, T Narasipur, Hanur, Kollegal, Chamarajanagar
Live

Karnataka election 2023 results LIVE- Heggadadevankote, Nanjangud, Varuna, T Narasipur, Hanur, Kollegal, Chamarajanagar

india news
Updated on May 13, 2023 01:37 PM IST

Catch the latest vote counting trends for 2023 elections in Heggadadevankote, Nanjangud, Varuna, T Narasipur, Kollegal, Chamarajanagar and Gundlupet seats

Officials collect electronic voting machines ahead of the polls.
Officials collect electronic voting machines ahead of the polls.(AFP)
ByPaurush Omar
Karnataka, in the recently conducted assembly elections on May 10, recorded a turnout of 73.19% voters. This marks the highest voting percentage registered in the state till now. Chamarajanagar area constitutes - Heggadadevankote, NanjangudVaruna, T. Narasipur, Hanur, Kollegal, Chamarajanagar and Gundlupet seats

2018: Incumbent candidates in constituencies of Chamarajanagar area in 15th Legislative Assembly

ConstituencyCandidatePartyVotes
HeggadadevankoteBheema Naik L.B.PINC78,337
NanjangudHarshavardhan BBJP78,030
VarunaYathindra SINC96,435
T NarasipurAshvin Kumar.MJD(S)83,929
HanurR NarendraINC60,444
KollegalN. MaheshBSP71,792
ChamarajanagarC PuttarangashettyINC75,963
GundlupetC S Niranjan KumarBJP94,151

Vote counting of Assembly elections 2023 will be held today, 13 May 2023 from 8 AM onwards.

Leading candidates in constituencies of Chamarajanagar area for 16th Legislative Assembly 2023

ConstituencyCandidatePartyLeading/ Vote margin
HeggadadevankoteAnil ChikkamadhuINC23395
NanjangudDarshan DhruvanarayanaINC15270
VarunaSiddaramaiahINC10188
T NarasipurAshvin Kumar MJD(S)1318
HanurM R ManjunathJD(S)13317
KollegalA R KrishnamurthyINC53411
Chamarajanagar *C. PuttarangashettyINC7533 (83858)
GundlupetH M Ganesh PrasadINC13803
*Result declared

Follow all the updates here:

  • May 13, 2023 01:14 PM IST

    Result declared: Congress' C Puttarangashetty wins Chamarajanagar constituency

    Congress' incumbent candidate C Puttarangashetty wins Chamarajanagar constituency defeating BJP's V Somanna by 7533 votes.

  • May 13, 2023 11:04 AM IST

    Congress leading in 6 seats of Chamarajanagar area, JD(S) leading in 2

    Congress is leading in 6 seats in the Chamarajanagar area, Heggadadevankote, Nanjangud, Varuna, Kollegal, Chamarajanagar and Gundlupet.

    JD(S) is leading in T Narasipur and Hanur.

  • May 13, 2023 10:51 AM IST

    Congress leader and former CM Siddaramaiah leading in Varuna

    Former Chief Minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah is leading in Varuna constituency leaving behind BJP's V Somanna by 2710 votes.

  • May 13, 2023 10:28 AM IST

    INC candidate Darshan Dhruvanarayana is leading in Nanjangud constituency

    Congress' candidate Darshan Dhruvanarayana is leading in Nanjangud constituency leaving behind BJP's B Harshavardhan by 3202 votes.

  • May 13, 2023 09:35 AM IST

    JD(S) candidate M R Manjunath leading in Hanur by 1253 votes

  • May 13, 2023 09:33 AM IST

    Congress' H M Ganesh Prasad leading in Gundlupet by 2913 votes

  • May 13, 2023 09:09 AM IST

    Congress' A R Krishnamurthy leading in Kollegal

    A R Krishnamurthy of INC is leading in Kollegal leaving behind BJP's N Mahesh by 2016 votes.

  • May 13, 2023 08:55 AM IST

    Congress builds lead in Chamarajanagar constituency, 

    Congress' C Puttarangashetty is leading by 202 votes in Chamarajanagar constituency. BJP's V Somanna trailing.

  • May 13, 2023 08:09 AM IST

    Chamarajanagar area results LIVE: Counting begins

    Counting begins for all Chamarajanagar area constituencies

  • May 13, 2023 01:22 AM IST

    Karnataka election results 2023: Chamarajanagar area constituencies counting to commence at 8:00 am on 13 May

    Chamarajanagar area constituencies Heggadadevankote, Nanjangud, Varuna, T Narasipur, Hanur, Kollegal, Chamarajanagar and Gundlupet seats vote counting to commence on Saturday, 13 May, 2023.

    Catch latest updates for all details on vote counting, win loss tally and final seats won by each party.

