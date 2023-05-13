Karnataka election 2023 results LIVE- Heggadadevankote, Nanjangud, Varuna, T Narasipur, Hanur, Kollegal, Chamarajanagar

Karnataka, in the recently conducted assembly elections on May 10, recorded a turnout of 73.19% voters. This marks the highest voting percentage registered in the state till now. Chamarajanagar area constitutes - Heggadadevankote, Nanjangud, Varuna, T. Narasipur, Hanur, Kollegal, Chamarajanagar and Gundlupet seats

2018: Incumbent candidates in constituencies of Chamarajanagar area in 15th Legislative Assembly

Constituency Candidate Party Votes Heggadadevankote Bheema Naik L.B.P INC 78,337 Nanjangud Harshavardhan B BJP 78,030 Varuna Yathindra S INC 96,435 T Narasipur Ashvin Kumar.M JD(S) 83,929 Hanur R Narendra INC 60,444 Kollegal N. Mahesh BSP 71,792 Chamarajanagar C Puttarangashetty INC 75,963 Gundlupet C S Niranjan Kumar BJP 94,151

Vote counting of Assembly elections 2023 will be held today, 13 May 2023 from 8 AM onwards.

Leading candidates in constituencies of Chamarajanagar area for 16th Legislative Assembly 2023

Constituency Candidate Party Leading/ Vote margin Heggadadevankote Anil Chikkamadhu INC 23395 Nanjangud Darshan Dhruvanarayana INC 15270 Varuna Siddaramaiah INC 10188 T Narasipur Ashvin Kumar M JD(S) 1318 Hanur M R Manjunath JD(S) 13317 Kollegal A R Krishnamurthy INC 53411 Chamarajanagar * C. Puttarangashetty INC 7533 (83858) Gundlupet H M Ganesh Prasad INC 13803 *Result declared