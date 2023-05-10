Karnataka polls: Seizures 4.5 times more than last elections, says EC

Bengaluru Polling officials with EVMs and other materials leave for their respective polling booths on the eve of Karnataka assembly elections, in Bengaluru on Tuesday. (ANI)

The Election Commission on Tuesday said enforcement agencies in poll-bound Karnataka seized over ₹375 crore worth of liquor, drugs and freebies, which was 4.5 times more than what was recovered during the 2018 assembly elections in the state.

The EC said contraband worth ₹375.61 crore has been seized, up from ₹83 crore in 2018. Additionally, the Enforcement Directorate attached assets worth ₹288 crore after the imposition of the model code of conduct on March 29 in the state.

“The recorded seizures in the state mark a significant 4.5 times increase as compared to the assembly election in 2018. Strict vigil, extensive monitoring, coordination with neighbouring states and inter-agency coordination have led to checking flow and distribution of inducements in Karnataka this time,” the EC said in a statement on Tuesday.

Notable hauls include seizure of ₹4.04 crore cash in Bangarapet constituency in Kolar district,a raid on a laboratory illegally manufacturing Alprazolam in Hyderabad using intelligence and trail mapping by the Narcotics Control Bureau and the seizure of 100 kg ganja in Bidar district, the poll panel said. Significant liquor seizures have been made in all the districts, it said.

“Another striking feature of expenditure monitoring has been huge seizures of freebies. Sarees and food kits have been seized from Kalburgi, Chikkamagalur and other districts. A large number of pressure cookers and kitchen appliances were also seized from Bailhongal and Kunigal and other assembly constituencies,” the EC statement added.

While announcing the schedule for Karnataka assembly elections, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar had stressed increased vigil and zero tolerance on the distribution of inducements during the electoral process.

“The extensive monitoring process started months back before the announcement of elections and includes a host of activities like a thorough review of the preparation of different stakeholders including enforcement agencies, DEOs/SPs, the appointment of experienced officers as expenditure observers, sensitising and inter-agency coordination & monitoring and adequate availability of field level teams. 146 expenditure observers were deployed and 81 assembly constituencies were marked as expenditure sensitive for the stricter vigil,” the EC said.

The CEC had remarked that the commission has significantly raised the bar for ensuring inducement-free elections and the continuum of stepping up of efforts and increase in seizures witnessed during recently held assembly elections in five states, would continue.

Polling in Karnataka will be held on May 10 and counting of votes will take place on May 13.

(With inputs from agencies)