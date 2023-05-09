Karnataka Assembly elections 2023: Voting time, documents to carry & all you need to know

As high-decibel poll campaigning ended on Monday, Karnataka is all set to elect its representatives to the 224-member Legislative Assembly tomorrow. With the stakes being high in this election, the major political parties in contention - the BJP, Congress and JD(S) - and their candidates have made a strong pitch seeking to boost their prospects at the hustings.

Karnataka is set for a big fight between the BJP, Congress and the JD(S) parties tomorrow.

Here’s all you need to know about the Karnataka election 2023:

Voting timings:

The voting for the single-phase Karnataka elections will be held on Wednesday from 7am to 6pm. A total of 5,31,33,054 electors are eligible to cast their votes in 58,545 polling stations across the state, where 2,615 candidates are in the fray.

How to find your booth to cast your vote?

The Chunav app launched by the Election Commission of India (ECI) will help voters get details like locations of polling booths, real-time queue, emergency facilities available, wheelchair facilities nearby and more.

You need to type your voter ID number, and the app will show you the location of your polling booth.

Documents to carry for polling:

To cast a vote, individuals must carry voter ID card or Aadhaar to their allotted polling booth. Apart from voter ID, voters can use one of these 12 documents to establish their identity at the polling station:

Aadhaar card, MNREGA Job card, passbooks with photograph issued by bank/post office, health insurance smart card issued under the scheme of ministry of labour, driving License, PAN Card, smart card issued by RGI under NPR, Indian Passport, Pension document with photograph, service identity cards with photograph issued to employees by Central/state govt./PSUs/Public limited companies, official identity cards issued to MPs/MLAs/MLCs, and unique disability ID (UDID) card.

Voting process:

As soon as you reach the polling booth, an officer will verify your name, and identification on the electoral roll. The officer will then ink your finger, get your signature, and will hand over a chit to you.

A different person will see your inked finger and take the chit from you. Then you will be instructed to proceed and cast your ballot in the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) kept covered and separately. You can go and push the button for the candidate you favour or can select None of The Above (NOTA) if you don't support any particular candidate/party.

Keenly-watched constituencies:

Shiggaon: Shiggaon is a BJP stronghold. Chief minister Basavaraj Bommai is seeking re-election from Shiggaon for the fourth consecutive time. The Congress has fielded Yasir Ahmed Khan Pathan against Bommai.

Hubballi-Dharward Central: Former chief minister and Lingayat leader Jagadish Shettar, who quit the BJP after being denied a ticket, is contesting as a Congress candidate from this seat. Mahesh Tengingayi hopes to retain the seat for the BJP for the six successively time since 1994.

Varuna: The seat in the Chamarajnagar district has been Congress leader and former chief minister Siddaramaiah’s bastion. The BJP has fielded V Somanna, an influential Lingayat leader, against Yathindra.

Kanakapura: Kanakapura has been a fortress of the Congress. State Congress chief DK Shivakumar, a Vokkaliga, has won the seat thrice in a row. The BJP has fielded revenue minister R Ashoka, a six-time and also Vokkaliga, against Shivakumar.

Channapatna: Channapatna is a JD(S) bastion in the Old Mysuru region. Former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy seeks to retain the seat. CP Yogeshwara is contesting as a BJP candidate for the second consecutive time. Congress has fielded Gangadhar S as its candidate.

Karnataka election results:

The counting of votes will take place on May 13.

