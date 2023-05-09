Home / India News / Karnataka polls: Record seizures including contraband worth 375 cr by EC in state

Karnataka polls: Record seizures including contraband worth 375 cr by EC in state

ByHT Correspondent
May 09, 2023 06:21 PM IST

The recorded seizures in the state mark a significant 4.5 times increase in comparison to the assembly elections in 2018

Just a day before Karnataka goes into polls on Wednesday, the Election Commission of India has made record seizures, of cash, liquor among other freebies.

The counting of votes in the state will take place on Saturday. (HT file image)
The counting of votes in the state will take place on Saturday. (HT file image)

The commission led by chief election commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar along with election commissioners Anup Chandra Pandey and Arun Goel, has consistently pushed the need to ensure free and fair elections.

“The recorded seizures in the state mark a significant 4.5 times increase in comparison to the assembly elections in 2018. Strict vigil, extensive monitoring, coordination with neighbouring states and inter-agency coordination has led to checking flow and distribution of inducements in Karnataka this time,” the EC said in a statement.

Also Read: Ahead of Karnataka polls, PM Modi writes open letter to people of state

The commission has seized contraband worth 375.61 crore, up from 83 crore in 2018.

As much as 4.04 crore cash from Bangarapet in Kolar district was seized by the elections watchdog and a raid on a laboratory illegally manufacturing Alprozolam in Hyderabad was among the seizures made.

“Another striking feature of expenditure monitoring has been huge seizures of freebies. Sarees and food kits have been seized from Kalburgi, Chimanglur and other districts. Huge number of pressure cookers and kitchen appliances were also seized from Bailhongal and Kunigal and other assembly constituencies,” the commission statement added.

EC had deployed 146 expenditure observers across 81 expenditure sensitive constituencies.

Expenditure sensitive constituencies are identified by the poll body, depending on their vulnerability to expose voters to undue influence by political parties through distribution of cash, liquor and drugs among other items in exchange for votes.

“The enforcement agencies have been actively involved in deterrent activities. Seizures and attachments have been made by all stakeholder agencies including state police, income tax, commercial tax, ED, RPF, GRP, CISF, NCB, CISF and DRI. Not only are the agencies involved in enforcement activities, but a few are also making outreach efforts for creating awareness amongst citizens for inducement free and ethical elections,” the commission statement stated.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world. Also follow Karnataka Election 2023 updates on Hindustan Times
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cash liquor
cash liquor
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 09, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out