Karnataka polls: Record seizures including contraband worth 375 cr by EC in state

Just a day before Karnataka goes into polls on Wednesday, the Election Commission of India has made record seizures, of cash, liquor among other freebies. The counting of votes in the state will take place on Saturday. (HT file image)

The commission led by chief election commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar along with election commissioners Anup Chandra Pandey and Arun Goel, has consistently pushed the need to ensure free and fair elections.

“The recorded seizures in the state mark a significant 4.5 times increase in comparison to the assembly elections in 2018. Strict vigil, extensive monitoring, coordination with neighbouring states and inter-agency coordination has led to checking flow and distribution of inducements in Karnataka this time,” the EC said in a statement.

Also Read: Ahead of Karnataka polls, PM Modi writes open letter to people of state

The commission has seized contraband worth ₹375.61 crore, up from ₹83 crore in 2018.

As much as ₹4.04 crore cash from Bangarapet in Kolar district was seized by the elections watchdog and a raid on a laboratory illegally manufacturing Alprozolam in Hyderabad was among the seizures made.

“Another striking feature of expenditure monitoring has been huge seizures of freebies. Sarees and food kits have been seized from Kalburgi, Chimanglur and other districts. Huge number of pressure cookers and kitchen appliances were also seized from Bailhongal and Kunigal and other assembly constituencies,” the commission statement added.

EC had deployed 146 expenditure observers across 81 expenditure sensitive constituencies.

Expenditure sensitive constituencies are identified by the poll body, depending on their vulnerability to expose voters to undue influence by political parties through distribution of cash, liquor and drugs among other items in exchange for votes.

“The enforcement agencies have been actively involved in deterrent activities. Seizures and attachments have been made by all stakeholder agencies including state police, income tax, commercial tax, ED, RPF, GRP, CISF, NCB, CISF and DRI. Not only are the agencies involved in enforcement activities, but a few are also making outreach efforts for creating awareness amongst citizens for inducement free and ethical elections,” the commission statement stated.