Govt: Experts ‘well-versed’ in policies to review BJP’s changes in textbooks

Karnataka primary and secondary education minister Madhu Bangarappa said a decision will be taken soon on removal of controversial chapters in the interest of the children. (HT Archives)

Karnataka primary and secondary education minister Madhu Bangarappa on Friday said a professional committee has been formed to remove the controversial chapters introduced in school textbooks by the previous Bharatiya Janata Party government in the state, underlining that a decision will be taken soon in the interest of the children. The minister, however, refused to give details on the specific chapters that would be dropped.

“BJP is so corrupt in their mind that they wanted to infuse in the system of studies which are against it. We are not doing anything for the Congress or against the BJP. We will do whatever is possible in the interest of the children. Our chief minister has clearly mentioned and we have mentioned in our manifesto also whatever corrections we are going to do,” Bangarappa said.

“Since the books have already reached children, there is a way to do it with the least cost. It will be done soon and will be handled by a professional team who are very well-versed with education policies and the need of the children,” he added.

The Congress in its manifesto had promised to undo the changes made to school textbooks when the BJP was in power, and also promised to scrap the National Education Policy (NEP).

Last month, about 30 academicians and writers had met chief minister Siddaramaiah in Bengaluru and submitted a memorandum with demands to reform the education sector, including the controversial revisions in textbooks and ban on hijab in educational institutions.

In the memorandum submitted under the banner ‘Samaanda Manaskara Okkoota - Karnataka’, they said, “The anti-constitutional, communal textbooks should be amended immediately and the bad effect on the minds of children should be prevented. The textbooks should be revised by next year.”

While the education minister refused to divulge details on plans to remove some lessons from textbooks, including one on RSS founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar, senior Congress leader and MLC BK Hariprasad said the government cannot keep chapters on Hedgewar who sought an apology to the British.

“BJP and RSS claim that Hedgewar is a freedom fighter. If that is the case, they need to clearly tell why he gave apology letters to the British six times. Hedgewar himself has written in a book ‘Chitragupta’ why he sought an apology. We can’t keep stories of such cowards in our textbooks,” Hariprasad said.

Last year, the revised textbooks had triggered opposition from various quarters for distortion of history and pushing a pro-Hindutva ideology. Among the objections raised include omission of chapters on social reformer Narayana Guru, freedom fighter Bhagat Singh, and works of progressive writers such as Sara Aboobacker and P Lankesh. Chapters on Hedgewar, works of right-wing ideologues such as Chakravarti Sulibele, Govinda Pai and Bannanje Govindacharya, among others, were included.

Karnataka health minister Dinesh Gundu Rao on Friday said the textbooks must contain stories of people who contributed to nation-building. IT and BT minister Priyank Kharge said the chapters which were included in an attempt to twist the history would be removed, one such chapter is written by Sulibele.

BJP national general secretary CT Ravi said the Congress government can change the syllabus but not the history. “They (Congress) can change syllabus, they’re in power. But they can’t change the history. Everyone knows about Sangh Parivar’s patriotism. Everywhere Sangh Parivaar’s ideology is getting stronger, that can’t be changed. Our ideology is patriotism and does Congress want to eliminate patriotism and want to make this ‘Mughalistaan’?” he questioned.

‘Never suggested complete recall of textbooks’

Educationist V P Niranjanaradhya, who has been at the forefront of the agitation against the controversial revisions, clarified on Friday that the writers and academicians haven’t suggested the state government to go for a full revision of textbooks, but only the controversial chapters be dropped from the curriculum.

“We never suggested the complete recall of textbooks. We have only suggested that an erratum be issued in both Kannada and social sciences where changes were made. Teachers will be instructed not to consider chapters or texts that are derogatory for learning and evaluation,” Niranjanaradhya said.

“We have given our suggestions on the chapters and texts, which have incorrect and misleading information and might have an impact on the children’s minds, to be removed. We have also urged the government to frame textbooks based on the principles outlined in section 29 of the RTE Act, so that it’s in place for the next 10 years,” Niranjanaradhya added.

Meanwhile, as schools across Karnataka have reopened on May 31, confusion surrounds the textbook revision in some parents, while others are hopeful that the problematic chapters are dropped in the interest of the children.

“The schools have started and the textbooks will be distributed soon. At this point, why are they thinking of revising the textbooks?” a parent said on condition of anonymity.

Victor Hirekoppa, whose two children are in Class 1 and 6, however, denounced the “saffronisation” of textbooks.

“My son who is studying in 1st standard used to come home and discuss about the religion of his classmates. This shows how the minds of such young children are being polluted in the name of saffronisation which is being done through textbooks and other means. It is very dangerous to the society,” he said.

“Children should study what is useful for them. Instead, excluding certain chapters on leaders and including those from the RSS and who are controversial is uncalled for. They are disturbing their minds. History should be something the children can learn from. It shouldn’t be used to promote certain religious activities,” Hirekoppa added.

