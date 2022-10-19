Karnataka: Fresh case against Murugha Mutt pontiff under Juvenile Justice Act

The Chitradurga rural police in Karnataka on Wednesday registered a fresh FIR against Sri Jagadguru Murugharajendra (SJM) Mutt erstwhile pontiff, Shivamurthy Murugha Sharana and four others under the Juvenile Justice Act for allegedly keeping orphan children at the mutt without informing officials for years, officials said.

Shivamurthy Murugha Sharana is currently in jail for allegedly sexually assaulting minor girls at his mutt’s hostel.

The fresh complaint against him was filed by district child protection unit officer P Lokeshwarappa on Tuesday following the directions of the Child Welfare Committee (CWC).

“We have registered a case against four including pontiff Shivamuthy Sharanu, manager Parama Shivaiah, hostel warden Rashmi and in-charge Veena under the Juvenile Justice Act based on a complaint lodged by a child protection officer,” said Balachandra naik, circle inspector of the Chitradurga rural police.

Lokeshwarappa said that the mutt-run orphanage had violated the norms in the case of two girls. “Out of the 11 orphans, a 16-year-old girl and a four-year-old girl were not registered with CWC. Registration is important for enabling their adoption and rehabilitation. It has come to the notice of CWC and I have filed a complaint with the Chitradurga rural police who registered an FIR under JJ Act ,’’he told HT.

He said he was instructed by CWC to conduct another expert counselling for a 16-year-old girl, and he sent a letter to the state child welfare directorate on Wednesday for another round of counselling. This came after social activist Dr M K Madhu Kumar filed a complaint with the district administration, police and CWC alleging the 16-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by the seer for four years and urged for counselling. In response, CWC said it has conducted counselling with expert twice and the girl did not reveal anything about sexual harassment.

“The girl went into depression and the other survivors named this girl saying she was subjected to harassment by Shivamurthy. So another expert counselling is needed as the girl is under depression ‘’ Madhu Kumar told HT.

It may be recalled here that HT reported in its October 18 edition about q 4-year-old orphan girl found in the mutt premises. The girl was also found by a tea stall vendor in front of the mutt four years ago.