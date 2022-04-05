Karnataka government announces hike in Dearness Allowance by 2.75%

The Karnataka government on Tuesday announced a hike in the Dearness Allowance (DA) payable to its employees in the revised 2018 pay scales and as under the 7th pay commission. As per the order issued by the state government, employees will get 27.25 percent DA with effect from January 1, 2022. The employees currently get 24.50 percent DA.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per the order, these changes will be applicable to full-time government employees, employees of zilla panchayats, work-charged employees on regular time scales of pay, full-time employees of aided educational institutions and universities who are on the regular time scale of pay.

It further mentions that the 'payment of arrears of DA shall not be made before the date of disbursement of salary for the month of March 2022'. The DA will be shown as a distinct element of remuneration and will not be treated as pay for any purpose, states the order.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This comes just a few days after the union cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a three percent increase in the DA of central government employees. As per the central government DA will be calculated on basis of All India Consumer Price Index for the months of 2021.

Also read: Dearness Allowance hiked for central govt staff - Everything you need to know

Along with this, the government gave its nod to the release of an additional instalment of Dearness Relief (DR) to pensioners. With this, the DA and DR currently stand at 34 percent. Reportedly, this will benefit around 47.68 lakh central government employees and 68.62 lakh pensioners.

Also read: 7th pay commission: 3% hike in Dearness Allowance for central govt employees

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dearness Allowance is one of the components of the monthly salary paid to public sector employees in order to compensate them for the increase in the cost of living due to inflation. Notably, the rise in DA varies for all government employees based on the job location, the job department, and the level of seniority among other things.