Karnataka government launches Janasevaka scheme offering home delivery

Published on Nov 02, 2021 12:59 AM IST
By HT Correspondent

Bengaluru Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday launched the ‘Janasevaka’ scheme offering 58 government services at the doorstep of citizens. In the first phase, the scheme will be available in all 198 municipal wards in Bengaluru.

“To get the benefit of any service, the system that exists makes it very difficult. The situation is such that there is dipping confidence among citizens that their job will be easy when they walk into offices and we wish to make this easier,” Bommai said on Monday in Bengaluru. The chief minister said that the scheme would be implemented throughout Karnataka from January 26.

“Through this Janasevaka scheme, the government will reach the doorstep of every house. Under the programme, various services such as caste certificate, property Khata certifcate, old age and widow pension schemes will be provided,” he told reporters in Malleshwaram.

Bommai said that there exists a situation in which citizens are forced to cough up money and the Janasevaka programme would help avoid these irregularities that have added to the ‘wall” between government services and the citizens.

After laucnhing the programme at Vidhana Soudha to commemorate Kannada Rajyotsava, Bommai visited homes of 10 selected residents in Malleshwaram where he delivered residential certificates, income and caste certificates, widow pension, labour card, senior citizen card, Aadhar card and Ayushman health cards to them.

“Ours is a pro-people government, which is reaching the doorstep of individuals. People’s faith in democracy strengthens when these essential services directly reach the citizens,” he said, adding that even PDS (public distribution system) would be added to the list of services

Under the scheme, citizens will be charged a facilitation fee of Rs115 along with department fee for the requested service. Printing charges will be added wherever applicable, according to the government.

The Jana Sevaka pilot project was launched in T. Dasarahalli assembly constituency of Bengaluru North on March 2, 2019 and was extended to three more assembly constituencies eventually. The scheme had seen over 95,000 applications received through Janasevaka.

