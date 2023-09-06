Anna Bhagya scheme: Karnataka plans to replace cash aid for drought-hit taluks with 5 kg rice

The Karnataka government is planning to replace the monetary assistance for beneficiaries under Anna Bhagya scheme with the distribution of 5kg rice in taluks that have been designated as drought-hit, Food and Civil Supplies minister KH Muniyappa has said.

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah with deputy chief minsiter DK Shivakumar and Food & Civil Supplies minister KH Muniappa during the launch of the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) under the Anna Bhagya Scheme, at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on July 10, 2023. (PTI)

Muniyappa said that the distribution of rice would commence once the government finalises the list of drought-affected taluks. Currently, due to insufficient rice stocks, the government provides monetary aid to beneficiaries instead of the additional 5 kg of rice, as promised in the Congress manifesto.

“In the coming ten days, the state government will make a decision regarding the distribution of 10 kg of rice to each beneficiary. We are engaged in discussions with Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Chhattisgarh to get rice at a reasonable cost,” he said.

Following the meeting of the cabinet sub-committee on Monday, Revenue minister Krishna Byre Gowda had said that 62 taluks in the state can be declared as drought-hit, as per the guidelines of the central government. These taluks were identified after conducting a survey in 113 taluks, which face severe crop losses due to shortage of rain.

Gowda further said that since a drought-like situation was reported in the remaining 51 taluks after the survey, the Congress-led state government will conduct one more survey before submitting the final list.

Regarding the direct transfer of benefits under Anna Bhagya scheme, Muniyappa revealed that the government successfully implemented this initiative for 97 lakh cardholders in July this year.

“In July, a total of ₹566 crore was disbursed to approximately 3.45 crore [34.5 million] individuals. In August, ₹606 crore was distributed to 3.69 crore [36.9 million] people. Currently, 21 lakh [2.1 million] individuals lack bank accounts, but we are in the process of establishing accounts for 14 lakh [1.4 million] of them,” he said.

As the condition of draught worsens in Karnataka, the Department of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj has recommended increasing the number of workdays for labourers from 100 to 150 days under the NREGA (National Rural Employment Guarantee Act) scheme in the drought-affected taluks.

“The state has so far received 26% less rainfall than the overall normal. Therefore, the drought environment is dense and till now 62 taluks are eligible to be declared as severe drought as per the guidelines of the central government. In this background, it has been recommended by the Department of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj to increase the number of man days from 100 days to 150 days per worker under the NREGA scheme in drought-affected taluks,” state Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR) minister Priyank Kharge said.

He also said that 105 gram panchayats in 34 taluks are grappling with water shortages, including 37 villages facing acute scarcity.

“A contingency plan has been formulated, with ₹7 crore already disbursed. Furthermore, each zilla panchayat has received ₹1 crore,” he told reporters.

Meanwhile, Congress MLA Prakash K Koliwad launched a cloud seeding operation(a type of weather modification technique that improves a cloud’s ability to produce rain) in Haveri district on Monday, financing the initiative himself. Koliwad said that the cloud seeding would continue for the next two days.

A flight took off from Hubballi airport and flew to Haveri district, where the operation was conducted.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Arun Dev Arun Dev is an Assistant Editor with the Karnataka bureau of Hindustan Times. A journalist for over 10 years, he has written extensively on crime and politics....view detail