Karnataka govt mandates 7-day isolation for visitors from Kerala

The Karnataka government on Monday said that all visitors coming from Kerala will be subjected to seven-day mandatory institutional quarantine as a measure to contain the spread of Covid-19 in the state.

“One week institutional quarantine is mandatory for people coming from Kerala and testing on 7th day is compulsory irrespective of the persons vaccination status or he/she is holding (a) negative RT-PCR report,” R Ashok, Karnataka’s minister for revenue department said on Monday.

The decision comes in the wake of surge in Covid-19 cases in neighbouring Kerala which has been reporting a high number of new infections as against Karnataka which reported less than 1,000 cases across the state on Monday.

Karnataka’s active case count came down to 18,392 after 1,324 more patients recovered, according to the daily bulletin of the state health department.

The positivity rate in Karnataka stood at 0.64% and the case fatality rate stood at 1.54% as 15 more died, taking the death toll to 37,293, data shows.

Ashok also said that the night curfew restrictions in Chikmagalur, Hassan , Mysuru, Shivamogga, Kolar and Kalaburagi would be relaxed. He, however, said that Kodagu and Dakshina Kannada that border Kerala will remain under the same restrictions as before.

Night curfew will continue in Hassan as well, the minister said.

“Positivity rate has increased to 19% in Kerala and everyday 30,000 cases are being reported. Therefore restrictions will continue in Dakshina Kannada and Kodagu,” according to the statement from the government.

Ashok also said that marriage halls and other events will be allowed 50% occupancy like in cinema theatres with a ceiling of 400 people.