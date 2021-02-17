‘Karnataka govt, police not informed’: Cong MP on Disha Ravi's arrest

Congress MP Syed Naseer Hussain alleged on Wednesday that the Karnataka government and the state police were not informed about climate activist Disha Ravi’s arrest. Hussain added that Ravi’s arrest was similar to the ones made in Punjab over the ongoing protests against the Centre’s three new farm laws and earlier, during the stir against the contentious Citizenship Act.

“Disha Ravi’s arrest was made without informing the Karnataka police & state govt. These kinds of arrests have also been done in CAA-NRC cases, in Punjab who have been agitating against farm laws,” Hussain was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The Rajya Sabha MP further pointed out that 140 cases had been registered against Indian citizens in the past six years but the conviction rate was close to only 1%. Sharpening his attack, Hussain said that the Centre just wanted to ensure that nobody speaks or protests against it. “They just want to see that nobody speaks or agitates against govt and create some sort of fearmongering among the common citizens,” he told ANI.

Hussain is the latest Opposition leader to condemn Ravi’s arrest. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has also targeted the Centre over the issue, accusing the government of ‘destroying the nation’s character and destiny by frightening people and not allowing them to talk.’ Addressing college students in Puducherry, Gandhi urged youngsters to not allow anyone to frighten them into silence.

Bengaluru-based Disha Ravi was arrested by the Delhi Police on February 13 in connection with the toolkit tweeted by Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg over the ongoing farmers’ protest in India. She is currently in a five-day judicial custody.

