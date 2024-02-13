Karnataka HC defers hearing on pleas in Shivakumar’s disproportionate asset case

Bengaluru: Karnataka High Court (Wikimedia Commons)

The Karnataka high court on Monday deferred the hearing on the petitions filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal regarding the withdrawal of consent for the investigation against deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar, said senior counsel.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

The Karnataka government’s decision to revoke the previously granted consent to CBI to probe Shivakumar in a disproportionate asset case, which was sanctioned during the BJP rule, faced opposition from the Siddaramaiah government, citing violation in giving consent to CBI.

In response, CBI and Yatnal approached the Karnataka high court, contesting the government’s order to withdraw consent for CBI investigation.

Representing Shivakumar, senior counsel Abhishek Manu Singhvi argued that objections had been lodged against Yatnal’s petition. However, Yatnal’s counsel Dalavayi Venkatesh claimed they had not received any information regarding the objections and requested one week to respond. The two-member bench comprising justices K Somashekhar and Umesh M Adiga agreed to the request and also instructed the advocate general to file objections from the government at the next hearing.

On November 23, the Karnataka cabinet declared that the CBI consent granted by the previous BJP government to investigate Shivakumar was in violation of the law.

Yatnal filed an interim petition before the high court, challenging the government’s decision. The plea contends that revoking the consent granted to CBI on September 25, 2019, was an attempt to disrupt ongoing judicial proceedings.

CBI was probing Shivakumar for alleged disproportionate assets worth ₹74.93 crore.

The Karnataka government asserted that the BJP government did not adhere to proper procedures and hastily transferred the case to the CBI.

“Chief minister (BS Yediyurappa), who, according to government records, orally directed the case’s transfer to the CBI. The decision was taken without the AG’s opinion,” said Congress minister Priyank Kharge.